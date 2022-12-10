Who's Playing

LIU @ No. 5 Connecticut

Current Records: LIU 1-7; Connecticut 10-0

What to Know

The #5 Connecticut Huskies will take on the LIU Sharks at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

UConn made easy work of the Florida Gators on Wednesday and carried off a 75-54 victory. Four players on UConn scored in the double digits: forward Adama Sanogo (17), center Donovan Clingan (16), guard Jordan Hawkins (15), and guard Joey Calcaterra (11).

Meanwhile, LIU was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 84-64 defeat to the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

UConn's win brought them up to 10-0 while LIU's defeat pulled them down to 1-7. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Huskies rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58.2 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Sharks are stumbling into the contest with the 353rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Connecticut won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.