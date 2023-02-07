Who's Playing

Marquette @ Connecticut

Current Records: Marquette 19-5; Connecticut 18-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #24 Connecticut Huskies are heading back home. The Huskies and the #14 Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at XL Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

UConn didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Georgetown Hoyas this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 68-62 win. UConn got double-digit scores from four players: forward Adama Sanogo (15), guard Tristen Newton (15), forward Alex Karaban (11), and guard Jordan Hawkins (10).

Meanwhile, Marquette bagged a 60-52 victory over the Butler Bulldogs this past Saturday. Guard Tyler Kolek (13 points) was the top scorer for Marquette.

UConn is now 18-6 while the Golden Eagles sit at 19-5. The Huskies are 14-3 after wins this year, Marquette 13-5.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Connecticut have won four out of their last five games against Marquette.