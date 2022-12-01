Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ No. 8 Connecticut

Current Records: Oklahoma State 5-2; Connecticut 8-0

What to Know

The #8 Connecticut Huskies will square off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. UConn is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Huskies had enough points to win and then some against the Iowa State Cyclones on Sunday, taking their contest 71-53. UConn can attribute much of their success to guard Andre Jackson, who dropped a double-double on 13 boards and ten points along with five dimes, and center Donovan Clingan, who posted a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State took their game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Sunday by a conclusive 78-53 score. Oklahoma State relied on the efforts of forward Moussa Cisse, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds in addition to four blocks, and guard Avery Anderson III, who had 16 points.

UConn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Huskies up to 8-0 and the Cowboys to 5-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UConn ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.5 on average. But Oklahoma State is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the 10th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at six. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.