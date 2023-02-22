Who's Playing

Providence @ Connecticut

Current Records: Providence 20-7; Connecticut 20-7

What to Know

The #20 Providence Friars are 3-1 against the #18 Connecticut Huskies since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Providence and the Huskies will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Providence had enough points to win and then some against the Villanova Wildcats this past Saturday, taking their contest 85-72. Providence's guard Bryce Hopkins did his thing and dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, UConn beat the Seton Hall Pirates 64-55 this past Saturday. UConn's guard Andre Jackson filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 15 points and ten boards.

The Friars are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 20-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Providence enters the matchup with 4.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. The Huskies are completely their equal: they also come into the game with 4.8 blocked shots per game. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Providence have won three out of their last four games against Connecticut.