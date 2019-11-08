Connecticut vs. Sacred Heart: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Connecticut vs. Sacred Heart basketball game
Who's Playing
Connecticut (home) vs. Sacred Heart (away)
Current Records: Connecticut 0-0; Sacred Heart 0-1
Last Season Records: Connecticut 16-17; Sacred Heart 15-17
What to Know
The Connecticut Huskies will face off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at XL Center. Connecticut struggled last season, ending up 16-17. Sacred Heart was 15-17 last year and is coming off of a 106-60 loss against the Providence Friars.
Connecticut has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Pioneers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 152
Series History
Connecticut won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 02, 2015 - Connecticut 82 vs. Sacred Heart 49
