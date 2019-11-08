Connecticut vs. Sacred Heart: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Connecticut (home) vs. Sacred Heart (away)

Current Records: Connecticut 0-0; Sacred Heart 0-1

Last Season Records: Connecticut 16-17; Sacred Heart 15-17

What to Know

The Connecticut Huskies will face off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at XL Center. Connecticut struggled last season, ending up 16-17. Sacred Heart was 15-17 last year and is coming off of a 106-60 loss against the Providence Friars.

Connecticut has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Pioneers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

Connecticut won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.