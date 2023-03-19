Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ Connecticut

Regular Season Records: Saint Mary's 27-7; Connecticut 26-8

What to Know

The #19 Saint Mary's Gaels and the #10 Connecticut Huskies are set to clash at 6:10 p.m. ET March 19 at MVP Arena in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Saint Mary's earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They captured a comfortable 63-51 win over the VCU Rams. Saint Mary's' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Alex Ducas, who had 17 points in addition to eight boards and five steals, and center Mitchell Saxen, who had 17 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, the Huskies made easy work of the Iona Gaels on Friday and carried off an 87-63 victory. It was another big night for UConn's forward Adama Sanogo, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Saint Mary's comes into the game boasting the fifth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 59.9. But UConn enters the matchup with 78.7 points per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:10 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.