Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ Connecticut

Current Records: Seton Hall 16-11; Connecticut 19-7

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates and the #20 Connecticut Huskies are even-steven against one another since February of 2021 (3-3), but not for long. The Pirates and UConn will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET on Saturday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Seton Hall will be strutting in after a win while UConn will be stumbling in from a loss.

Seton Hall was able to grind out a solid victory over the Georgetown Hoyas on Tuesday, winning 76-68. Seton Hall's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Al-Amir Dawes, who had 20 points, and forward Tyrese Samuel, who posted a double-double on 15 points and ten boards. Dawes' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Huskies as they fell 56-53 to the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday. Guard Andre Jackson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

The Pirates' victory brought them up to 16-11 while UConn's defeat pulled them down to 19-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Seton Hall enters the contest with 4.6 blocked shots per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. But UConn is even better: they rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.7 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Connecticut and Seton Hall both have three wins in their last six games.