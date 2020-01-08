Connecticut vs. Tulane: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Connecticut vs. Tulane basketball game
Who's Playing
Tulane @ Connecticut
Current Records: Tulane 9-5; Connecticut 9-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Connecticut Huskies are heading back home. They will take on the Tulane Green Wave at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Tulane will be strutting in after a win while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a loss.
UConn received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 75-60 to the South Florida Bulls. The top scorers for the Huskies were G James Bouknight (11 points), F Akok Akok (10 points), and G Christian Vital (9 points).
Meanwhile, Tulane didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 76-71 victory. No one put up better numbers for Tulane than G Christion Thompson, who really brought his A game. He had 20 points along with nine rebounds.
UConn had enough points to win and then some against Tulane when the two teams previously met in January of last year, taking their matchup 87-71. Will the Huskies repeat their success, or do the Green Wave have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Connecticut have won all of the games they've played against Tulane in the last six years.
- Jan 19, 2019 - Connecticut 87 vs. Tulane 71
- Jan 13, 2018 - Connecticut 67 vs. Tulane 57
- Jan 28, 2017 - Connecticut 78 vs. Tulane 68
- Jan 19, 2016 - Connecticut 60 vs. Tulane 42
- Jan 02, 2016 - Connecticut 75 vs. Tulane 67
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Rutgers makes its debut
The Scarlet Knights' six-game winning streak features three victories over top-30 KenPom teams
-
Court Report: Auburn deserves respect
Matt Norlander's weekly look at college basketball also has his current top 10 for national...
-
Campbell vs. UNC Asheville odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Campbell vs. UNC Asheville game...
-
Georgetown vs. St. John's odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Georgetown vs. St. John's game 10,000...
-
Kentucky rallies to defeat Georgia
The Wildcats defeated the host Bulldogs, who were coming off an upset of Memphis
-
Big 12 fines WVU's Huggins $10K
Huggins slammed the officials for lack of consistency making calls after a road loss to the...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic