Connecticut vs. Tulane: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Tulane @ Connecticut

Current Records: Tulane 9-5; Connecticut 9-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Connecticut Huskies are heading back home. They will take on the Tulane Green Wave at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Tulane will be strutting in after a win while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a loss.

UConn received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 75-60 to the South Florida Bulls. The top scorers for the Huskies were G James Bouknight (11 points), F Akok Akok (10 points), and G Christian Vital (9 points).

Meanwhile, Tulane didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 76-71 victory. No one put up better numbers for Tulane than G Christion Thompson, who really brought his A game. He had 20 points along with nine rebounds.

UConn had enough points to win and then some against Tulane when the two teams previously met in January of last year, taking their matchup 87-71. Will the Huskies repeat their success, or do the Green Wave have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Connecticut have won all of the games they've played against Tulane in the last six years.