Who's Playing

Villanova @ No. 2 Connecticut

Current Records: Villanova 7-5; Connecticut 13-0

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats and the #2 Connecticut Huskies are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at XL Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Huskies winning the first 71-69 at home and Villanova taking the second 63-60.

The stars were brightly shining for Villanova in a 78-63 win over the St. John's Red Storm last week. Four players on Villanova scored in the double digits: forward Eric Dixon (18), forward Brandon Slater (16), guard Caleb Daniels (13), and guard Jordan Longino (13).

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for UConn in an 84-73 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas last Tuesday. Connecticut's guard Tristen Newton was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 17 points and seven assists.

Villanova is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Wildcats came out on top in a nail-biter against the Huskies when the two teams previously met in March, sneaking past 63-60. Villanova's win shoved UConn out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $108.90

Odds

The Huskies are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Villanova have won six out of their last seven games against Connecticut.