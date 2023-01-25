Who's Playing

Xavier @ Connecticut

Current Records: Xavier 16-4; Connecticut 16-5

What to Know

A Big East battle is on tap between the #13 Xavier Musketeers and the #19 Connecticut Huskies at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Musketeers had enough points to win and then some against the Georgetown Hoyas this past Saturday, taking their game 95-82. Xavier got double-digit scores from four players: forward Zach Freemantle (30), guard Colby Jones (20), guard Adam Kunkel (14), and guard Souley Boum (10). Jones hadn't helped his team much against the DePaul Blue Demons last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, UConn made easy work of the Butler Bulldogs on Sunday and carried off an 86-56 victory. It was another big night for the Huskies' forward Adama Sanogo, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 14 boards.

Xavier is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Xavier is now 16-4 while UConn sits at 16-5. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Musketeers enter the contest with a 50.10% field goal percentage, good for sixth best in college basketball. The Huskies have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 79.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Huskies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Musketeers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Xavier have won three out of their last five games against Connecticut.