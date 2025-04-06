The Cooper Flagg era at Duke ended abruptly during a 70-67 loss to No. 1 seed Houston in the national semifinals. Flagg, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, will depart college basketball as one of the best one-and-done players in the modern era after exceeding the enormous hype around his name entering the 2024-25 season.

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game during his stellar freshman season. He earned CBS Sports National Player of the Year honors and finished No. 1 on his team in every major statistical category.

In the loss to Houston, Flagg had one of the best performances of his college career. Flagg finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Flagg became the first player to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks in a Final Four game since the defensive stats became official in 1986.

With Flagg very likely off to the NBA, here are the top one-and-done seasons for college players before they left for the league. Context: The NBA officially adopted the one-and-done rule in 2005, requiring prospects to play one year of college to be eligible (or be at least 19 years old) for the draft.

1. Anthony Davis, Kentucky

2011-12 stats: 14.2 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 4.7 BPG, 1.3 APG

Davis left Kentucky as arguably the greatest shot blocker in college basketball history. In his lone season with the Wildcats, Davis blocked 186 total shots as an 18-year-old and helped lead Kentucky to a national championship. During Kentucky's run to the Final Four, Davis blocked 29 shots in six games. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and is one of the greatest players in Kentucky history. Davis remains the best one-and-done player of the modern era.

2. Cooper Flagg, Duke

2024-25 stats: 19.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.4 BPG

Had Duke won the national title, Flagg would have been a popular pick to claim the crown as the No. 1. one-and-done freshman. Flagg put together the second-best one-and-done season behind Davis and ahead of Syracuse legend Carmelo Anthony. The biggest question mark surrounding Flagg coming into the season was his offense, and he continued to improve throughout the season. Flagg is a no-brainer No. 1 overall draft pick, and the team that wins the lottery next month should celebrate for weeks.

3. Carmelo Anthony, Syracuse

2002-03 stats: 22.2 PPG, 10 RPG, 2.2 APG

Anthony was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after his performances in a win over Texas in the Final Four and Kansas in the NCAA Tournament title game. Anthony finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds in the win over the Longhorns and then added 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists against Kansas to give the Orange their first national championship. Anthony was one of the best scorers in college basketball as a freshman and had a near triple-double in the championship game against Kansas.

4. Zion Williamson, Duke

2018-19 stats: 22.6 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.1 SPG, 1.8 BPG

Williamson had a season to remember at Duke. He was one of the most electric and hyped-up college basketball players this century. Williamson was known for his high-flying dunks and powerful blocks during his only season at Duke, which helped him become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. There was some talk about Williamson missing the end of the season after his shoe blew out after planting in a game at home against North Carolina. Despite the knee injury, Williamson returned and guided Duke to the Elite Eight, where the Blue Devils fell just short of reaching the Final Four. Duke's 2018 recruiting class, headlined by Williamson, is one of the best in the modern era.

5. Kevin Durant, Texas

2006-07 stats: 25.8 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 1.9 BPG, 1.3 APG

Before he became one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, Durant had a successful season with the Longhorns. He won the Naismith Award and became the first freshman to win the National Association of Basketball Coaches Player of the Year award. Texas lost to USC in the second round of the 2007 NCAA Tournament, which ended Durant's college career prematurely.

6. Michael Beasley, Kansas State

2007-08 stats: 26.2 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 1.6 BPG, 1.2 APG

Beasley changed college basketball with his unique skill set, which was composed of size and power. He led the nation in rebounding and was third in scoring. He also shot 54% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range. Beasley finished the season with 28 double-doubles in 33 games and scored over 30 points in nearly half of them. Beasley is one of the most underappreciated college basketball players this century.

7. Jahlil Okafor, Duke

2014-15 stats: 17.3 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.4 BPG

Okafor's NBA career didn't amount to the hype he received at Duke. While he played with the Blue Devils, he looked like a future NBA star. Okafor headlined Duke's star recruiting class that season and helped the Blue Devils win Mike Krzyzewski's last national championship. Okafor's pure strength in college seemed as if it would translate directly to the NBA. He routinely overpowered bigger and stronger defenders and would've been the perfect back-to-the-basket center in the non-modern NBA.

8. Derrick Rose, Memphis

2007-08 stats: 14.9 PPG, 4.7 APG, 4.5 RPG, 1.2 SPG

Memphis got off to a 26-0 start to the season with Rose running the point. The Tigers reached the national title game in 2008 before falling to Kansas. Memphis led by three with seconds remaining before Mario Chalmers buried a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime, where the Tigers eventually lost. Memphis ended its season with a 38-2 record. The NCAA vacated this season because of rules violations - highlighted by an SAT controversy with Rose.

9. Greg Oden, Ohio State

2006-07 stats: 15.7 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.5 BPG

Oden helped lead Ohio State to its first NCAA Tournament title game appearance since 1962 but fell short to defending champion Florida. Oden is one of the best-shot blockers in Big Ten history and became the first freshman to win the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award. Oden's NBA career was derailed by injuries, which prevented him from reaching the potential he displayed during his lone season with the Buckeyes.

10. Trae Young, Oklahoma

2017-18 stats: 27.4 PPG, 8.7 APG, 3.9 RPG, 1.7 SPG

Young is one of the most exciting players in college basketball history despite the lack of success his Oklahoma team had. He became the first and only player in NCAA history to lead the nation in points and assists. His flashy passes and unlimited range provided college basketball fans with must-watch TV. Young is now the assistant general manager with his alma mater and is one of three active NBA players to hold that position.