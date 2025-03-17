Duke superstar freshman Cooper Flagg is "full steam ahead" to return on Friday for his team's opening NCAA Tournament game vs. the winner of the First Four matchup between No. 16 seeds Mount St. Mary's and American, Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer said on Sunday. Flagg missed Duke's last two games -- including the ACC Tournament title game against Louisville -- after suffering an ankle injury against Georgia Tech.

"It's full steam ahead," Scheyer said on ESPN after the bracket was revealed. "I want to get Coop back as quickly as we can. He wants to do the same. Obviously, tomorrow is important; we had an off day today and got back late. Hopefully he can start to progress starting tomorrow with doing some on-court work and build up to where can practice later in the week. Our goal is for Friday, no question about it. I know that's his goal as well."

It's bracket time! Play for a Nissan Armada and Final Four® trips by joining our Men's and Women's Challenges.

The projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft left Duke's ACC Tournament quarterfinal game against Georgia Tech with a sprained ankle. Without Flagg, Duke eked past arch-rival North Carolina on Friday night despite blowing a 23-point lead -- thanks, in part, to a fortuitous lane violation and defeated Louisville 73-62 in the conference title game.

NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt told CBS Sports on Saturday that the selection committee had been in contact with Duke and the ACC ahead of the official bracket reveal.

"What we understand from communication with Duke and the ACC is that Cooper Flagg will be available for the NCAA Tournament," Gavitt said. "So, don't expect that to impact their seeding. He is not the only significant injury we are tracking. ... player availability is always a concern and a consideration."

2025 NCAA Tournament winners and losers from bracket reveal: Who got the best and worst draws? Isaac Trotter

Flagg sustained the injury with 2:46 remaining in the first half after rolling his ankle coming down for a defensive rebound. He immediately grabbed at his lower leg and lay writhing in pain on the court as trainers tended to him. Flagg was eventually helped off the floor with assistance back to the locker room area and later placed in a wheelchair to be taken to an exam room.

Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season.