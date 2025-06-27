The SEC rode a strong second round to the top of the charts in the 2025 NBA Draft, as the conference finished with 13 total selections. Eight of 29 players selected on Thursday night came from the league, which was in second place behind the Big Ten after Wednesday's first round.

Florida led the conference with three picks, as all three starting guards from the Gators' national championship team were selected. A total of nine SEC teams produced draft selections following a banner year for the conference, which placed a record 14 teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Behind the SEC was the Big Ten, which had 10 players selected, with Rutgers and Illinois producing two each. But in terms of sheer volume, one college basketball program stood tall above the rest, as all five starters from Duke's 2024-25 team were selected.

The Blue Devils produced three of the first 10 picks, including No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. Guards Sion James and Tyrese Proctor were taken in the second round on Thursday to make Duke the 19th program to have 5+ players drafted in a single year.

The first 11 players selected all played college basketball during the 2024-25 season, showcasing how the college game has once again become the primary destination for premier NBA-bound talent. But there was still a noteworthy contingent of non-college talent taken, as 13 players from international leagues came off the board over the course of the draft.

Below is a breakdown of how college teams, conferences and countries were represented in the draft.

SEC (13)

Arkansas (1): Adou Thiero

Auburn (1): Johni Broome

Florida (3): Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin, Will Richard

Georgia (1): Asa Newell

Kentucky (2): Koby Brea, Amari Williams

Oklahoma (1): Jeremiah Fears

South Carolina (1): Collin Murray-Boyles

Tennessee (2): Chaz Lanier, Jamai Mashack

Texas (1): Tre Johnson

Big Ten (10)

Illinois (2): Kasparas Jakucionis, WIll Riley

Maryland (1): Derik Queen

Michigan (1): Danny Wolf

Michigan State (1): Jase Richardson

Northwestern (1): Brooks Barnhizer

Penn State (1): Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Rutgers (2): Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey

Wisconsin (1): John Tonje

ACC (8)

Duke (5): Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, Sion James, Tyrese Proctor

Florida State (1): Jamir Watkins

North Carolina (1): Drake Powell

Stanford (1): Maxime Raynaud

Big East (5)

Creighton (1): Ryan Kalkbrenner

Georgetown (2): Thomas Sorber, Micah Peavy

Marquette (1): Kam Jones

UConn (1): Liam McNeeley

Big 12 (4)

Arizona (1): Carter Bryant

Baylor (1): VJ Edgecombe

BYU (1): Egor Demin

West Virginia (1): Javon Small

Mountain West (2)

Colorado State (1): Nique Clifford

Nevada (1): Kobe Sanders

Atlantic 10 (2)

Saint Joseph's (1): Rasheer Fleming

VCU (1): Max Shulga

WCC (1)

Washington State (1): Cedric Coward

Conference USA (1)

Liberty (1): Taelon Peter

International: (13)

Australia (3): Rocoo Zikarsky, Alex Toohey, Lachlan Olbrich

China (1): Yang Hansen

France (5): Nolan Traore, Joan Beringer, Noa Essengue, Noah Penda, Mohamed Diawara

Israel (1): Ben Saraf

Senegal (1): Saliou Niang

Serbia (1): Bogoljub Markovic

Spain (1): Hugo Gonzalez