Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel lead five Duke players picked in 2025 NBA Draft; SEC has 13 stars selected
Flagg, Knueppel and Khaman Maluach are the third college teammates to go in the top 10 of the same draft
The SEC rode a strong second round to the top of the charts in the 2025 NBA Draft, as the conference finished with 13 total selections. Eight of 29 players selected on Thursday night came from the league, which was in second place behind the Big Ten after Wednesday's first round.
Florida led the conference with three picks, as all three starting guards from the Gators' national championship team were selected. A total of nine SEC teams produced draft selections following a banner year for the conference, which placed a record 14 teams in the NCAA Tournament.
Behind the SEC was the Big Ten, which had 10 players selected, with Rutgers and Illinois producing two each. But in terms of sheer volume, one college basketball program stood tall above the rest, as all five starters from Duke's 2024-25 team were selected.
The Blue Devils produced three of the first 10 picks, including No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. Guards Sion James and Tyrese Proctor were taken in the second round on Thursday to make Duke the 19th program to have 5+ players drafted in a single year.
The first 11 players selected all played college basketball during the 2024-25 season, showcasing how the college game has once again become the primary destination for premier NBA-bound talent. But there was still a noteworthy contingent of non-college talent taken, as 13 players from international leagues came off the board over the course of the draft.
Below is a breakdown of how college teams, conferences and countries were represented in the draft.
SEC (13)
Arkansas (1): Adou Thiero
Auburn (1): Johni Broome
Florida (3): Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin, Will Richard
Georgia (1): Asa Newell
Kentucky (2): Koby Brea, Amari Williams
Oklahoma (1): Jeremiah Fears
South Carolina (1): Collin Murray-Boyles
Tennessee (2): Chaz Lanier, Jamai Mashack
Texas (1): Tre Johnson
Big Ten (10)
Illinois (2): Kasparas Jakucionis, WIll Riley
Maryland (1): Derik Queen
Michigan (1): Danny Wolf
Michigan State (1): Jase Richardson
Northwestern (1): Brooks Barnhizer
Penn State (1): Yanic Konan Niederhauser
Rutgers (2): Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey
Wisconsin (1): John Tonje
ACC (8)
Duke (5): Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, Sion James, Tyrese Proctor
Florida State (1): Jamir Watkins
North Carolina (1): Drake Powell
Stanford (1): Maxime Raynaud
Big East (5)
Creighton (1): Ryan Kalkbrenner
Georgetown (2): Thomas Sorber, Micah Peavy
Marquette (1): Kam Jones
UConn (1): Liam McNeeley
Big 12 (4)
Arizona (1): Carter Bryant
Baylor (1): VJ Edgecombe
BYU (1): Egor Demin
West Virginia (1): Javon Small
Mountain West (2)
Colorado State (1): Nique Clifford
Nevada (1): Kobe Sanders
Atlantic 10 (2)
Saint Joseph's (1): Rasheer Fleming
VCU (1): Max Shulga
WCC (1)
Washington State (1): Cedric Coward
Conference USA (1)
Liberty (1): Taelon Peter
International: (13)
Australia (3): Rocoo Zikarsky, Alex Toohey, Lachlan Olbrich
China (1): Yang Hansen
France (5): Nolan Traore, Joan Beringer, Noa Essengue, Noah Penda, Mohamed Diawara
Israel (1): Ben Saraf
Senegal (1): Saliou Niang
Serbia (1): Bogoljub Markovic
Spain (1): Hugo Gonzalez