Cooper Flagg needed just one half to record the first double-double of his college career on Friday night as the No. 7 Blue Devils beat Army 100-58. The freshman phenom had 13 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal at halftime as Duke opened up a 43-20 lead.

Flagg was quiet in the second half, adding a rebound to that tally in just six minutes as the Blue Devils cruised to a 2-0 start and he dealt with apparent cramps for a second straight game.

There was no need for Duke to force the issue with Flagg in the second half as the Blue Devils owned a commanding lead behind a strong team effort. Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel was impressive again, finishing with a team-high 15 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range As a team, the Blue Devils made 17 of 38 looks from deep as Tyrese Proctor also made four 3-pointers. Six players reached double figures for Duke.

Meeting the hype and expectations will be a tall task for a young player like Flagg. But even though he's just 17 to begin the 2024-25 season, he is believed to be the rare talent capable of meeting the overused "generational" label. We'll be tracking his progress here all season long. Here's more on his second game with the Blue Devils.

You gotta see this

Duke had missed six straight shots from the floor and led just 7-6 when the Blue Devils got a transition opportunity by virtue of their pressure defense less than four minutes into the game. Sion James came up with a steal, and Tyrese Proctor led a fast break that Flagg finished with an emphatic alley-oop slam.

Key stat

2 of 4: Flagg's 3-point shooting, which was a welcome sight after he went 0 for 4 from 3-point range in Duke's season-opening win over Maine. His two 3-pointers bookended an 18-0 Duke run in the first half.

Giving out a grade

While Flagg's cramping issues in the second half of both games so far this season is a concern, he's nonetheless looked the part of a college basketball star. For any player to secure a double-double in their second collegiate game is an impressive accomplishment. That Flagg needed only a half to reach that threshold of statistical productivity is a testament to his dominance. It wasn't a perfect performance — a 1-for-3 performance from the free-throw line is worth a slight knock — but Flagg looked great for the most part. Grade: A-

Up next

Duke faces a considerable uptick in competition on Tuesday as the Blue Devils will play No. 23 Kentucky in Atlanta as part of the Champions Classic. The Wildcats are a veteran-oriented team under first-year coach Mark Pope.

Flagg has solid debut vs. his home-state school

Duke phenom Cooper Flagg made his long-awaited collegiate debut on Nov. 4 as the Blue Devils outlasted Maine 96-62 to open the 2024-25 season. Flagg finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes before checking out with 3:28 remaining while battling cramps.

The Maine native didn't get his first basket from the floor until 6:25 remained in the first half. But his command for the game was on display early as Flagg assisted on two of Duke's first three buckets. With fellow freshman Kon Knueppel on fire with 13 points in the first seven minutes, Flagg took on a complimentary role for much of the first half.

But Flagg's ability to impact the game without the ball in his hands is part of the allure that makes him the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Here is more from his debut:

You gotta see this



With Duke leading just 35-27 and under four minutes remaining in the first half, Flagg offered a glimpse of the highlight-reel capability that helped make him the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2024. Operating on the right wing, Flagg beat a Maine defender off the dribble, hit the paint and then exploded for a vicious right-handed dunk. The play ignited the Cameron Crazies and offered a glimpse of the electric potential that Flagg brings.

Key stat

Flagg made 6 of 6 free throws, which was a great sign considering how much time he's likely to spend at the charity stripe this season.

Giving out a grade

Flagg looked comfortable and in command, even during a slow offensive start. The Blue Devils were +27 with him on the floor, and he passed the eye test in his first game against a Division I opponent after a couple of exhibitions against lower-tier foes. Flagg rarely forced looks on offense, but he did finish just 6 of 15 shooting. Flagg's 0 for 4 mark from beyond the arc was the biggest drag on his grade. Overall, though, it was a good start. Grade: B+

Up next

Duke returns to action Friday at 6 p.m. ET when the Blue Devils welcome Army to Cameron Indoor Stadium. It will be the final tune-up before a Nov. 12 showdown vs. Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic.

Early flash from Flagg in preseason blowout

Flagg had a nice and-one finish in the first minute of Duke's 103-47 exhibition beatdown of Arizona State. He added a couple of free throws shortly thereafter while accounting for four of his team's six points. From there, it was mostly a quiet day for Flagg as the Blue Devils steamrolled the Sun Devils. He finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists on 3 of 9 shooting in 21 minutes. Flagg logged just five minutes in the second half as the Blue Devils played their reserves ample minutes.

"I thought he just impacted the game in a lot of ways," Scheyer said. "Of course, his numbers aren't going to wow you or anything. I didn't put him back in the game, so that's part of it. He has this 'it' factor that you can't explain, where he just makes everyone around him better. His unselfishness, when your best player is not searching for stats it has such an amazing impact on the rest of your team. That's what he does. He guards whoever you ask him to. He's pushing the break, the ball flowed through his hands. I thought he had a good game and, still, he's got a lot more in him."

Flagg shines in exhibition debut

Flagg logged an efficient 24 minutes in Duke's 107-56 exhibition win over Division II Lincoln (PA) on Oct. 19. He led the Blue Devils in points (22), assists (6) and blocks (4). While the competition was lacking relative to what Flagg will see throughout the regular season, it was an encouraging first glimpse at his versatility.

Here's what head coach Jon Scheyer had to say about Flagg's defensive performance in the game, via The Devils Den: "He has great instincts, obviously, with how hard he plays. And then, you add in his feel, he's going to make some special plays. Today, he had four blocks. I think he can even add in some steals, preferably next time going forward. But I thought it was good for him. I thought he was himself. I thought even for 'Coop,' he can rebound more. There's so much there for him. And I thought it was great for him to get a feel today.

Flagg earns No. 3 spot Top 100 and 1 list

CBS Sports published its list of the top 100 and 1 players in college basketball entering the new season. Flagg registered at No. 3 on the list, trailing only Mark Sears of Alabama and RJ Davis of North Carolina. Here's what senior writer Gary Parrish had to say about Flagg:

"Any time the consensus top-ranked high school player in the country, who also doubles as the projected No. 1 overall pick in the next NBA Draft, enrolls at Duke, the eyes of the sport will focus on Cameron Indoor Stadium, which is exactly what's happened this preseason. Will Flagg live up to expectations and become the youngest Wooden Award winner in college basketball history while helping Jon Scheyer advance to his first Final Four as a coach?

"As always, we'll see. But there's no doubting that the 6-9 forward from Maine is a generational talent who can and does impact winning in a variety of ways — from scoring to rebounding to passing and guarding. There's real substance behind the hype. His first high-profile game will be Nov. 12 against Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Atlanta."

College basketball rankings: The Top 100 and 1 best players entering the 2024-25 season Kyle Boone

Behind the scenes at Duke

Matt Norlander went behind the scenes with Duke during preseason practice. "Get ready, because Duke is probably going to be The Biggest Deal in College Basketball again, potentially reaching the stratospheric levels of Zion Williamson and company in 2018-19," Norlander wrote. "Whether the Blue Devils are the best team, top-10 good or an inconsistent curiosity, coach Jon Scheyer knows this season is going to be evaluated and adjudicated more intensely than his first two.

"The reason for that is obvious. Cooper Flagg."

Cooper Flagg hype sets tone for Jon Scheyer's most critical Duke season yet: An inside look at the Blue Devils Matt Norlander

Cooper Flagg named CBS Sports preseason Freshman of the Year

Cooper Flagg was unanimously voted CBS Sports preseason Freshman of the Year and was the only freshman named to the CBS Sports 2024-25 Preseason All-America First Team. Here's what Cameron Salerno had to say about Flagg's lofty preseason accolades:

"Flagg has generated the hype of being the top-ranked prospect in his respective recruiting class because of his unique skill set that will translate to the college level and make him one of the most dominant players at just 17 years old. Flagg will be surrounded by a veteran Duke squad with national championship expectations in Year 3 of the Jon Scheyer era. No pressure, kid."