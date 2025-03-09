Cooper Flagg had to navigate some adversity on Saturday before helping Duke to a critical 82-69 win over rival North Carolina. The win earned the Blue Devils the outright ACC title and No. 1 seed in next week's ACC Tournament. It also denied UNC a much-needed marquee victory.

But it came with a struggle as Flagg logged just 9 minutes in the first half amid foul trouble. When Flagg checked out at the 3:18 mark of the first half, the Tar Heels went on a 10-2 run entering the break to draw within 43-42. Eventually, the Blue Devils and their star forward found a rhythm.

Flagg, who is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four blocks. Most importantly, he played all 20 minutes in the second half without picking up his fourth foul. With Flagg on the floor, Duke pulled away for its eighth straight victory entering the postseason.

The win capped what will likely be Flagg's only regular season in college on a high note. Though the road rivalry showdown brought some challenges, Flagg fought through them to make a huge impact on the second half as Duke improved to 28-3 (19-1 ACC).

You gotta see this

Flagg put the exclamation point on the win with a vicious slam that puke Duke ahead 82-67 with 1:32 remaining. Matched up with North Carolina freshman Drake Powell, who is a highly touted prospect, Flagg blew by him with his left hand and soared for an uncontested jam. The ability to shake a quality defender and the athleticism to finish with such strength are just two examples of why NBA scouts love Flagg's upside.

Key stat

9: Flagg played just 9 minutes in the first half due to foul trouble. It was no coincidence that North Carolina used his absence to make a big run late in the half.

Giving out a grade

Flagg looked a bit flustered by the environment and the stakes early as he committed two uncharacteristic offensive fouls in the first half. But when his team needed him most, the versatile forward came through. All four of Flagg's blocks came in the second half as Duke buckled down defensively and held UNC to 32.4% shooting. Grade: B+

Up next

Duke will begin ACC Tournament play in the quarterfinals on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's second round game between No. 8 seed Georgia Tech and No. 9 seed Virginia.

No. 2 Duke clinched at least a share of the ACC regular season title Monday with a 93-60 win at home over Wake Forest. Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in what was likely his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Flagg became the first freshman in college basketball since Ben Simmons during the 2015-16 season with at least 28 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in a game.

Flagg is expected to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft after the conclusion of this season, where he is expected by most to be the No. 1 overall pick. Flagg has one game in the regular season against North Carolina this weekend before the ACC Tournament begins next week.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer also made history in the win over the Deamon Deacons. Scheyer broke the record (81) for the most wins by an ACC coach in their first three seasons. Scheyer entered the day in a tie with former North Carolina coach Bill Guthridge for the most wins through the first three seasons of their respective coaching careers.

You gotta see this

Plays like this are why Flagg is a true three-level scorer at the college level and will be in the NBA. Flagg has grown tremendously as a self-creator this season.

Key stat

14: For the 14th time this season, Flagg finished with at least 20 points. Flagg scored a career-high 42 points against Notre Dame earlier this season and scored 28 against Wake Forest. Nine of Flagg's games with at least 20 points have been against ACC competition.

Giving out a grade

Flagg was fantastic against Wake Forest. Like most games against ACC competition this season, Duke didn't need Flagg's best outing to come away with a win. Nonetheless, Flagg delivered another efficient offensive performance and also made plays on the defensive end to help Duke capture at least a share of the ACC title. Grade: A+

Up next

Duke will play its final game of the regular season Saturday on the road against North Carolina. Flagg and the Blue Devils had an impressive showing in the first matchup against UNC. Duke can guarantee an outright ACC title with a win.

Cooper Flagg missed the final 11:27 of the first half in No. 2 Duke's 100-65 win over Florida State on Saturday after taking a pair of blows to the face. But the freshman phenom returned in the second half and finished with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting to avoid losing any ground in the national player of the year race.

Flagg also finished with six rebounds and four assists as the Blue Devils (26-3, 17-1 ACC) drew one step closer to the ACC title and a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The second time Flagg got hit, it appeared he'd injured his eye. He left the floor and disappeared into the bowels of Cameron Indoor Stadium with members of the training staff.

His departure made for a frightening moment for the Blue Devils, who are already dealing with the absence of Tyrese Proctor. The junior guard remained out Saturday due to a bone bruise at a time when starting forward Maliq Brown is also out with a shoulder injury. A serious injury to Flagg would be catastrophic to Duke under any circumstances but particularly so given the team's current injury report.

But the likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft put any fears to rest by scoring 12 points in the second half while adding a pair of steals and a block.

You gotta see this

Instances of Flagg turning a big defensive play into an impressive transition finish have been commonplace this season. But they're still a sight to behold, and his crafty split of the double-team here was particularly spectacular.

Key stat

20: Flagg played a season-low 20 minutes. First, he missed the final 11:27 of the first half after going to the locker room following a couple of shots to the face. Then, he played just 12 minutes in the second half as the Blue Devils cruised to an easy victory.

Giving out a grade

After a slow day for Auburn star Johni Broome, the door was open for Flagg to make a statement in the national player of the year race. He turned in another solid all-around performance, but his day was derailed both by blows to the face and a blowout margin. There's only such much you can do in 20 minutes of action, and that's all the battered Flagg got in another huge win for his team. Grade: B+

Up next

Duke hosts Wake Forest on Monday in a quick turnaround. Then, it's an all-important showdown with North Carolina to close the season next Saturday. If Duke wins both games, it will be assured to win the ACC title outright.

Flagg's addition of 3-point accuracy to arsenal paying off

Less than two minutes into No. 2 Duke's 97-60 win at Miami on Tuesday, the Hurricanes dared Cooper Flagg once again to prove his mettle as a 3-point shooter. He readily accepted the challenge.

The freshman phenom fired off a screen from teammate Tyrese Procter, caught a pass from center Khaman Maluach on the left wing and made the defense pay.

With Miami refusing to switch the screen, Flagg squared his feet and drilled an uncontested 3-pointer that put the Blue Devils up 6-0 en route to another huge blowout win. It was just the latest piece in a mounting body of evidence that Flagg isn't just a competent outside shooter; he may be a lethal one.

The 6-foot-9 forward hit just 8 of 36 (22.2%) of his 3-point attempts over the first 10 games of his college career. But since then, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has found his perimeter stroke, drilling 31 of 68 (45.6%) of his triple tries over the past 18 games as he and Duke have found a collective dominance that has put college basketball on notice.

Flagg was already a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses. But his emergence as a sharpshooter makes nearly impossible to defend. If you sag off, he'll make you pay.

You gotta see this

This is the aforementioned 3-pointer from Flagg. The sequence also showcased his unselfishness. Flagg got a touch near the left corner in an advantageous position as the Blue Devils pushed the pace. But instead of taking the first available look or attacking the rim, he passed to sniper Kon Knueppel for a rhythm 3-point try. Then, after Duke corralled the offensive rebound, the Blue Devils went into a half-court set that got Flagg a comically easy look from the left wing.

Key number

50%: That's what Flagg is shooting from 3-point range over Duke's past seven games as he is 14 of 28 from beyond the arc during that stretch. Any early-season concerns about his perimeter stroke have vanished entirely by now. What's most impressive is that he's even shooting well on contested looks. Even with a hand in his face or a defender in his grill, Flagg can make you pay from deep.

Giving out a grade

Flagg finished with 16 points, five assists and six rebounds against Miami. It was another runaway victory for the Blue Devils, and Flagg did his part to ensure that the outcome was never in doubt. Grade: A

Up next

Duke faces Florida State at home on Saturday as retiring Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton makes his final visit to Cameron Indoor Stadium. It's the only scheduled meeting between the teams. FSU (16-12, 7-10 ACC) enters on a two-game losing streak after falling 96-85 against North Carolina on Monday.

Flagg impresses NBA scouts in rout of Illinois at Madison Square Garden

What was supposed to be a big test for No. 3 Duke turned in to another rout, as the Blue Devils torched Illinois 110-67 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night with the help of another big performance from Flagg. The freshman phenom and projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists while continuing to make his case for national player of the year honors.

Against an Illinois team that features plenty of potential NBA talent, the Blue Devils shined from the start. Flagg dished out a couple of assists before he got on the board himself, and Duke's supporting cast played a pivotal role in helping build a 54-37 halftime lead. Then, in the second half, Flagg put his scoring chops on display before clocking out after just 23 minutes.

The versatile forward opened the second half's scoring with a dunk and racked up 10 points in the first eight minutes of the half as Duke built an insurmountable edge. It was yet another solid outing for Flagg on a night when NBA scouts turned out in droves to see several pro prospects in a rare February non conference showdown.

You gotta see this

The aforementioned dunk to open the second half was far more than an ordinary slam from a vicious finisher. It was a short showcase of what makes Flagg so special, as he read the eyes of Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis and jumped the passing lane for a steal that led to a breakaway opportunity. Flagg then threw it down with authority to set the tone as the Blue Devils began their second half surge.

Key number

17: Flagg has reached double figures in 17 straight games. The last team to hold Flagg below 10 points was Incarnate Word on Dec. 10. He played just 22 minutes in that game as the Blue Devils cruised to victory. It's becoming clear that there is no way to full contain the 18-year old phenom.

Giving out a grade

Duke coach Jon Scheyer was likely expecting a tougher test for his freshman-laden roster. But in the end, all he got was more evidence of how dominant his Blue Devils can be. It was a team effort, and Flagg did plenty to contribute in multiple facets with another all-around gem. He let the game come to him, and the result was a stellar performance against a talented opponent. Grade: A

Up next

Duke travels to Miami for a game against the Hurricanes, who are 6-21 overall and last in the ACC at 2-14. The Blue Devils won the first meeting 89-54 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 14 as Flagg finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Flagg reaches historic ACC heights while setting new-career high for rebounds

No. 3 Duke cruised to an 80-62 win on the road over Virginia on Monday to remain in first place in the ACC. The Blue Devils entered the week with a one-game lead over Clemson and Louisville in the conference standings. Next, they have a rare late-season non-conference game Saturday vs. Illinois before returning to ACC play against Miami next Tuesday.

In the win over Virginia, the Blue Devils built their lead in the first half because of the standout play of star freshman Cooper Flagg. The Duke forward posted a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) during the first 20 minutes of action and finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks and two steals. It marked his seventh double-double of the season. The 14 rebounds Flagg recorded against Virginia marked a new career high, topping the 12 he had against Louisville in December.

The biggest storyline of the game, however, was Flagg becoming the first ACC player with 500 points, 100 assists and 30 blocks in the regular season in the last 25 years, according to the conference. Considering the loads of talent the ACC has featured in that time span. Then consider the uniqueness of the stat: How many players can dish the rock and block shots, prolifically? It's clear we are watching something very, very special in Cooper Flagg.

You gotta see this

Flagg is one of the top candidates for National Defensive Player of the Year and plays like this are why. Flagg's ability to recover and still record a block has become a common occurrence during his freshman campaign.

Key number

14: Flagg set a new career high for rebounds in a game this season with 14. Flagg's previous career-high was 12 rebounds in his first game against ACC competition in December. Flagg hauled down 11 of his 14 rebounds in the first half.

Giving out a grade

Flagg got off to a strong start in the first half against Virginia and crashed the glass with purpose. He nearly set his career-high for rebounds in the first half but was able to clear that mark easily a few minutes into the second half. Like most of Duke's ACC games, the Blue Devils didn't need Flagg's best to win, but he was still impressive. Grade: A

Up next

Duke gets a break from ACC play with a rare nonconference game during February. The Blue Devils will face Illinois on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in one of the best games of the weekend. Illinois is 17-9 overall and 9-7 in Big Ten play.

No. 3 Duke cruised to a 106-70 win over Stanford at home on Saturday behind another standout performance from star freshman Cooper Flagg. Flagg subbed out with just over five minutes remaining in regulation, along with the other Duke starters, after his team led by as many as 37 points.

Flagg finished with 19 points, six assists and five rebounds. Flagg was coming off one of his best scoring performances earlier in the week against Cal when he dropped 27 points. Flagg also made key plays on defense and finished with two steals for the 10th time this season.

After dropping its first game in ACC play, Duke has responded with wins over Cal and Stanford ahead of the home stretch of the regular season. The Blue Devils have a slim one-game lead over Clemson with five ACC games remaining. Duke faces Illinois next weekend at Madison Square Garden in a rare nonconference showdown in February.

You gotta see this

Flagg is the likely frontrunner for ACC Player of the Year but he is also one of the top candidates to win ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Flagg showed his defensive bag here by recording a steal and taking it all the way to the other end for a bucket.

Key number

10: For the 10th time this season, Flagg recorded at least two steals. The Duke star had three steals in three of his last four games entering the weekend and recorded two in the blowout win over Duke.

Giving out a grade

Flagg didn't have to do much in order for his team to get a win over Stanford on Saturday. Flagg was subbed out with just over five minutes left but still managed to pos 19 points, six assists and five rebounds. Flagg also made plays on defense and shot 7 of 13 from the floor. Grade: A-

Up next

After facing ACC newcomers Cal and Stanford, Duke will play a familiar opponent Monday in Virginia. The Cavaliers had a rough start to the season when longtime coach Tony Bennett stepped down just weeks before the 2024-25 season.

Flagg scores game-high 27 as Blue Devils roll past Cal

Flagg turned in his fourth-highest scoring performance of the season Thursday as No. 3 Duke bested Cal 78-59 behind a 27-point effort from the freshman phenom. Flagg finished 8 of 14 shooting and hit all nine of his free-throw attempts while leading all scorers as the Blue Devils (21-3, 13-1 ACC) got back on track.

On the heels of a frustrating loss at Clemson on Saturday, a stress-free beatdown of the Bears seemed cathartic for Duke and for Flagg, who added five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Among the things we saw from Duke and Flagg in the win was a blueprint for how they will attack a zone defense. With Cal looking for answers in the first half, coach Mark Madsen threw a 2-3 zone at the Blue Devils. For teams that struggle to match Duke's size and skill -- almost all of them -- it's a way to potentially mix things up and get the Blue Devils out of rhythm.

Duke figured it out quickly. During one sequence, Maliq Brown effectively sealed off the low-man in Cal's defense, freeing Flagg to make a clean catch and easy dunk. There are no shortcuts to containing a player of his caliber, not even a zone.

You gotta see this

With Duke leading by 24 midway through the second half, Flagg deflected a Cal pass and went uncontested for a high-flying reverse dunk that sent Cameron Indoor Stadium into a frenzy. The showy slam highlighted another huge performance from the likely No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Key number

9 for 9: That was Flagg's mark at the free-throw line as he continues to thrive at the line. Flagg is now shooting 81.4% for the season from the stripe, which is great since he is second in the ACC at 6.5 free throws per game.

Giving out a grade

The Clemson loss was a rough outing for Flagg. Though he turned it on with a late scoring outburst, he was held in check for most of the game and then slipped with the game on the line. There was little doubt that he would bounce back, and he did so with an impressive showing. Grade: A

Up next

Duke gets another visit from a member of the ACC's west coast bloc on Saturday, when Stanford comes to Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Cardinal (16-9, 8-6) have dropped three of their past four after losing at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. But they have a versatile 7-foot star in Maxime Raynaud, who is arguably the second-best player in the ACC.

No. 2 Duke's 77-71 loss at Clemson on Saturday featured some flashbacks to November for Cooper Flagg. The freshman phenom dealt with cramps and couldn't quite get the Blue Devils over the hump when given the basketball with the game on the line.

Trailing 73-71 with under 20 seconds to play, Duke turned to Flagg, who was in the midst of a late-game offensive barrage. But as he tried to plant and elevate for a potential game-tying shot, he slipped to the floor and was called for a traveling violation.

Clemson subsequently took care of business at the free-throw line in the final seconds as Duke's nation-best 16-game winning streak came to an anticlimactic end. It was a frustrating conclusion to a tough night for Flagg. Though he finished with 18 points, it took 17 shots for him to get there.

Flagg went through similar struggles with cramping and late-game mishaps when Duke lost to Kansas and Kentucky in November. He bounced back from those frustrations to establish himself as a National Player of the Year frontrunner. The projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will now be tasked with using the Clemson loss as another learning experience as he seeks to lead the Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC) down the stretch.

You gotta see this

It was not a highlight but rather rather a lowlight that will make the rounds on sports highlights shows from Duke's loss. Flagg's slip in the final 20 seconds overshadowed an otherwise impressive surge for the versatile forward.

Key number

3 of 11: Flagg's 3 of 11 mark on 2-point attempts constituted his worst shooting percentage on 2-point attempts in a game this season (27.3%)

Giving out a grade

Flagg was on track for a 'C-' until the final six minutes, when he turned it on with a series of buckets to position Duke to remain unbeaten in ACC play. The late scoring surge helped salvage Flagg's outing, even as he battled through the obvious discomfort of calf cramps. The game-defining slip was more about a likely wet spot on the floor than anything Flagg did wrong. In the end, it wasn't his most efficient performance, and the ending was brutal. Grade: C+

Up next

Duke will face a pair of fellow ACC newcomers next week. The Blue Devils host Cal on Wednesday and then Stanford on Saturday to close out the week. Cal is off to a 5-7 start in Year 1 as a member of the ACC.

Flagg scores 11 points in Blue Devils' easy road win over Syracuse

No. 2 Duke extended the nation's longest winning streak to 16 games Wednesday with an 83-54 win over Syracuse on the road. Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg scored 11 points to help his team move to 12-0 in ACC play.

Duke jumped out to a 37-23 halftime advantage and outscored the Orange 46-31 after intermission. The Blue Devils haven't lost a game since falling to Kansas during the final week of November.

Flagg was one of five Duke players that scored in double-figures against Syracuse. Flagg entered the week having scored at least 20 points in each of his last four games, including a 21-point outburst in Duke's last game against North Carolina. The 11 points Flagg scored were his fewest since dropping six against Incarnate Word.

You gotta see this

Syracuse guard JJ Starling attempted to isolate against Flagg and pulled up for a 3-pointer. The shot went just as you might expect. Flagg closed out on the shot and blocked Starling's 3-point attempt.

Key number

4: Flagg entered the week having scored at least 20 points in four consecutive games. That streak ended against Syracuse because Flagg only scored 11 points.

Giving out a grade

Flagg didn't have to do much in Duke's blowout win over Syracuse. He shot 4 of 7 from the floor and finished with 11 points in 28 minutes. Flagg was one of five Duke players that finished the game with double-digit points. Grade: B

Up next

Duke has arguably its biggest test in ACC play this weekend. The Blue Devils face Clemson on the road Saturday in a battle of two of the league's top contenders. The Tigers enter this game 10-2 in ACC play and sit 1.5 games back of first-place Duke in the standings.

Flagg leads Duke to win in first game vs. rival UNC

No. 2 Duke dominated rival North Carolina on Saturday with an 87-70 win led by another monster performance from Blue Devils freshman sensation Cooper Flagg. Flagg finished with 21 points and had game-highs with eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals to go with two blocks in 38 minutes of play.

The win extended Duke's winning streak to 15 games and extended Flagg's streak of consecutive 20+ point outings to four as the Blue Devils remained unbeaten (11-0) in ACC play, marking their best start to conference play since 2005-06.

Duke lost both its matchups vs. North Carolina last season but the outcome of this one was never in doubt. Flagg had 13 points and five assists at halftime and the Blue Devils built a lead as large as 32 points before hitting the cruise control button down the stretch.

You gotta see this

The highlights from this one are endless for Flagg -- the passing, the shot-blocking, the shooting was all on display -- but one shot in particular highlighted just how effortless he made it all look.

That was this casual turnaround jumper to beat the buzzer just before the break.

The shot gave him 13 first-half points and gave Duke a 47-22 lead going into the break. It never trailed at any point in the game.

Key number

37: That's the total number of points -- accounting for points scored or assisted on -- Flagg was responsible in this game. He had one of his best games distributing the ball, running to find open teammates in transition and was greedy when necessary to get his points as well.

Giving out a grade

There's not a lot to nitpick here with Flagg after leading Duke to a comfortable win and doing so with efficiency. He finished 6-of-14 shooting from the field, 3 of 5 from 3-point range and was plus-19 in a team-high 38 minutes of action. Grade: A+

Up next

Duke gets its sixth road test in ACC play with a trip to face Syracuse on Wednesday in New York. The Blue Devils have not lost a true road game this season but their two losses -- vs. Kentucky and vs. Kansas -- both came on neutral courts away from Durham.

Flagg helps Blue Devils survive NC State's upset bid

Flagg turned in another monster performance Monday night as the No. 2 Blue Devils edged NC State 74-64 after facing their first halftime deficit in a home game this season. Flagg was quiet in the first half as Duke fell behind by as much as 13, but he scored 22 of his 28 in the second as the Blue Devils rallied for their 14th consecutive victory.

You gotta see this

As Duke flipped the script with a 19-0 run that spanned both halves, Flagg helped ignite Cameron Indoor Stadium with a thunderous transition dunk. It likely won't go down as one of the best slams from Flagg's highlight-filled freshman season (keep scrolling below to see more). But it was huge given how tight the game was, and it featured plenty of power.

Key number

23.5: Flagg is now averaging 23.5 points in 10 ACC games as he continues to elevate his performance against league competition. For reference, ex-Duke star Zion Williamson averaged 22.6 points against conference opponents during his highly celebrated one-and-done freshman season in 2018-19.

Giving out a grade

Flagg gets an 'A' because of his excellent execution in late-game moments. His crafty footwork on the left block led to a critical layup at the 2:17 mark. Moments later, his assist to Ngongba helped keep NC State at bay. Late-game execution was an issue early in Flagg's freshman season, but Monday night's performance was evidence of growth. Grade: A

Up next

Duke will play in-state rival North Carolina on Saturday in one of the biggest games on this weekend's college basketball slate. Flagg will get his chance to etch his name into one of the best rivalries in sports at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Flagg leads Duke in comeback win over Wake Forest

No. 2 Duke survived an upset scare against Wake Forest on Saturday behind a big performance by star freshman Cooper Flagg to walk away with a 62-56 comeback victory. The Blue Devils trailed by as many as six points in the second half after allowing a 17-1 run after halftime, but pulled away down the stretch to secure their 13th consecutive win.

Flagg scored 24 points and added seven rebounds and six assists in the comeback win. Flagg hit a 3-pointer to end Duke's scoring drought after Wake Forest went on its run and scored 15 of his 24 points after halftime.

The Blue Devils are off to a 9-0 start in ACC play, with games against NC State and North Carolina on the horizon next week. Duke is off to its best start in conference play since the 2007-08 season when the program started with 10 consecutive wins against ACC competition.

Coming into the weekend, Wake Forest was off to a perfect 10-0 start at home and had won the last two matchups in Winston-Salem against Duke.

You gotta see this

Duke jumped out to a 35-22 halftime advantage over Wake Forest before the Deon Deacons went on a run. During the first half of play, Flagg scored a layup, which resulted in a 3-point play chance at the free-throw line.

Key number

10: Flagg recorded his 10th game with at least 20 points in the win over Wake Forest. Flagg finished with 24 points after scoring a career-high 42 points last weekend against Notre Dame earlier this month.

Giving out a grade

Flagg finished with seven turnovers in Duke's win over Wake Forest but also hit some timely buckets when Duke went on its scoring drought. Flagg recorded another game with at least five assists and was an efficient 8 of 16 from the floor. It wasn't perfect by any means, but the Duke star did enough to help his team avoid an upset loss. Grade: B+

Up next

Duke will play its in-state rivals NC State and North Carolina next week. The Blue Devils will face NC State at home on Monday and host North Carolina on Saturday. Duke saw its 2023-24 season end with a loss to NC State in last spring's Elite Eight.

Flagg earns technical foul in win vs. Boston College

No. 3 Duke got off to a slow start Saturday against Boston College but used a monster second-half performance paced by star freshman Cooper Flagg to exit with a 88-63 win. Flagg finished with 28 points, five rebounds and four assists in Duke's 12th consecutive win.

Flagg was assessed a technical foul with 6:24 remaining in the second half shortly after blocking a shot. Flagg knocked down a 3-pointer moments later, extending his team's lead to 25 points.

The Blue Devils are the lone team from the ACC that has yet to lose a conference game this season. Duke is off to its best start in conference play since the 2007-08 season when the program started with 10 consecutive wins against ACC competition.

Duke trailed by as many as seven points in the first half before taking the lead back for good with 6:19 remaining before intermission. The Blue Devils outscored the Eagles 48-29 in the second half.

You gotta see this

Boston College fans made the mistake of chanting "overrated" when Flagg got the basketball. The Duke star freshman made them pay with a powerful dunk moments later.

Key number

9: Flagg recorded his ninth game with at least 20 points in the win over Boston College. Flagg finished with 28 points. Flagg scored a career-high 42 points last weekend against Notre Dame.

Giving out a grade

Games like this are starting to become the new normal for Flagg. The Duke star shot an efficient 9 of 14 from the floor and knocked down 9 of 11 attempts from the free-throw line. Flagg also added five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals. Flagg may not have scored 42 points like last weekend, but this performance was one of his best against ACC competition. Grade: A

Up next

Duke faces Wake Forest on the road next Saturday. The Demon Deacons sit at 14-4 overall and 6-1 in ACC play. Wake Forest has won its last five games since losing to Clemson on the road.

Flagg helps Blue Devils move to 7-0 in ACC with blowout win vs. Miami

No. 4 Duke cruised to an 89-54 win over Miami on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium to improve to 7-0 in ACC play. Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the wire-to-wire win.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 50-26 halftime advantage over the Hurricanes behind 26 first-half combined points from Flagg and fellow freshman Kon Knueppel. The Blue Devils are off to their best start in conference play since the 2007-08 season.

Flagg was coming off the best game of his career in Duke's win over Notre Dame last weekend. Flagg set a single-game ACC freshman scoring record by scoring 42 points against the Fighting Irish, marking the first time a Duke player had scored at least 40 points in a game since JJ Redick did it in 2006.

You gotta see this

Flagg draws so much attention inside the paint that his teammates are wide-open on the perimeter. On this play, Flagg drives baseline and hits Mason Gillis for a 3-pointer. Flagg's passing is an underrated skill set in his overall game.

Key number

5: For the seventh time this season, Flagg recorded at least five assists. He was coming off a career-high seven dimes in last weekend's win over Notre Dame. Flagg has dished out at least five assists in four of Duke's last five games.

Giving out a grade

Flagg's encore after having the best scoring game by a true freshman in ACC history wasn't perfect by any means, but he made winning plays to help Duke secure a blowout win. Flagg showed flashes of why his passing can/will translate to the next level and dished out six assists. The reason why Flagg's grade isn't higher is he recorded a season-high six turnovers in 28 minutes. Grade: B

Up next

After playing its last three games at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke will face Boston College on the road Saturday. The Eagles have lost their last three games and are currently 1-5 in ACC play.

Flagg breaks ACC freshman scoring record with 42 points vs. Notre Dame

Flagg set a single-game ACC freshman scoring record Saturday with 42 points in an 86-78 win over the visiting Notre Dame Fighting Irish to remain unbeaten in ACC play. Flagg's career day came on just 14 field goal attempts as he drained four of his six 3-point attempts and finished 16 of 17 from the free-throw line.

Flagg's 42-burger was as necessary as it was magnificent, as No. 4 Duke built its lead to as many as 18 late in the second. But leading 79-61, Notre Dame staged a furious comeback to get within four points before Flagg helped put things away at the charity stripe late.

The win for Duke gives it a 6-0 start in ACC play for the first time since the 2007-08 season, when it began conference play with 10 consecutive wins.

You gotta see this

The entire Duke game was a highlight reel for Flagg. But, per usual, it was his high-flying bunnies that stood out. In the second half he crashed from the top of the key and delivered a poster dunk, launching himself from well outside the restricted area to finish with authority.

Key number

4: Flagg's 42 points were made possible by a career-best four made 3-pointers in the win for Duke. He finished 4 of 6 from behind the arc.

Giving out a grade

Duke dominated for much of the game save for a late Irish spurt that made things closer than they should have been, and that was in large part because Flagg on both ends had his way with Notre Dame. There is no other grade to hand out after his best outing of the season. Grade: A+

Up next

Duke's third game of a three-game home stand is scheduled for Tuesday with Miami coming to Durham. The Hurricanes face Wake Forest at home Saturday having lost 11 of their last 12 games.

Flagg posterizes Pitt 7-footer for signature dunk of season

No. 4 Duke defeated Pitt 76-47 on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium to improve to 5-0 in ACC play. Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to notch the sixth double-double of his career. The Blue Devils have won their last nine games, dating back to a loss to Kansas in Las Vegas.

You gotta see this

We have an early candidate for the dunk of the year. Flagg threw down a monster one-handed poster dunk in the opening minutes of the second half. Flagg followed it up with a two-handed flush moments later.

Key number

6: Flagg finished his sixth career double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) in the win over Pitt. Flagg hauled in seven of his 10 rebounds in the second half. Flagg recorded a double-double in his last outing against SMU.

Giving out a grade

Flagg started slowly against Pitt due to foul trouble but had a solid second-half performance that helped Duke pull away. Flagg had a pair of strong dunks and was active on the boards after intermission to finish with the sixth double-double of his career. Overall, this was a strong performance from the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Grade: A-

Up next

Duke hosts Notre Dame on Saturday in its only scheduled meeting with the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame is off to a 7-7 start under second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Flagg leads Blue Devils over SMU

Flagg dominated the start of both halves on Saturday as No. 4 Duke defeated SMU 89-62 while playing on the road with coach Jon Scheyer at home due to illness. Flagg scored 11 points in the first 10 minutes and then chipped in nine more over the first 4:05 of the second half as the Blue Devils extended a 7-point halftime lead to 17.

The freshman phenom finished with 24 points for the third time in Duke's last four games as he continued a hot start to ACC play. With 11 rebounds, Flagg also finished with his fourth double-double of the season. The versatile forward rounded out his stat line with three assists, two blocks and a steal in 32 minutes.

Perhaps most encouraging for Flagg was his 2-for-2 showing from 3-point range. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft entered shooting just 27.1% from 3-point range for the season but is now 7 of 14 from deep in his last four games. As a team, Duke hit 11-of-27 attempts from beyond the arc (40.7%) while holding SMU to 23.8% 3-point shooting in the win.

Tyrese Proctor and Kon Knueppel each added 14 points to aid the Blue Devils, who improved to 12-2 (4-0 ACC).

You gotta see this

It wasn't the prettiest sequence, but this frenzied possession led to a Flagg 3-pointer that extended Duke's lead to 54-37 early in the second half. It capped a 13-3 run and gave Flagg seven points in the first 4:05 of the second half.

Key number

93.1%: After going 8 of 8 from the charity stripe against SMU, Flagg is shooting 93.1% from the free-throw line over Duke's last six games. That's a marked improvement from the 69.6% mark that he posted in his first eight games.

Giving out a grade

There was little to criticize about Flagg's performance on the road against a quality opponent in a hostile environment. He made procuring a double-double look relatively effortless as he was effective at multiple levels as a scorer. Most encouraging was that Flagg continued to demonstrate improvement as a free-throw shooter (8 for 8) and perimeter threat (2 for 2 from 3-point range). If Flagg can inch his 3-point shooting percentage up toward 35% during ACC play, it will make all the more lethal. Grade: A

Up next

Duke hosts Pitt on Tuesday in its only scheduled meeting with the Panthers, who are coached by ex-Duke player and assistant Jeff Capel. Scheyer is expected to return for the game after missing Saturday's contest due to illness.

Flagg sets tone on 18th birthday in road win vs. Georgia Tech

No. 5 Duke improved to 2-0 in ACC play on Saturday with an 82-56 road win over Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils led for the majority of the game and blew the Yellow Jackets out late with a big second half as freshmen Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach -- who combined for 46 points in the victor -- nearly outscored Georgia Tech's entire team.

Flagg, who turned 18 years old on Saturday, set the tone for Duke early in this one with nine of his 13 points coming in the first frame and was able to watch from the bench down the stretch as Duke emptied its bench in garbage time. He finished with no steals or blocks but nonetheless managed to produce several highlights with his leaping ability.

The win gives Duke its second win of the week and likely ensures it will remain in the top five of the AP poll next week after beating George Mason by 21 points earlier in the week. Duke now has 10 days of rest before ACC play resumes on Dec. 31 at home vs. Virginia Tech.

You gotta see this

Flagg made just five field goals in Saturday's win but took advantage of his limited opportunities when they arose. One such chance came early in the game in a play he made look way easier than it should've, as he gathered a transition pass, dribbled once then attacked a defender for an easy jam.

Key number

3: That's the number of turnovers Flagg had in the win. With just two assists, it marked the fourth time this season he had more turnovers than assists, with two of the other three occasions -- vs. Kentucky and vs. Kansas -- ending in a Duke loss.

Giving out a grade

The roster construction and mix of starpower and depth on this Duke team doesn't require that Flagg put on his superman cape and fly high every game. Saturday's win was an example of that. He did enough on defense, as a scorer and with his energy to lead Duke and stepped out of the eway when necessary as Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach got their chances. He doesn't get an A because he didn't dominate, but he doesn't get dinged substantially for playing winning ball, either. Grade: B

Up next

Duke has a 10-day break in its schedule before resuming ACC play on Dec. 31 vs. Virginia Tech back in Durham, North Carolina.

Flagg scores 24 in blowout win vs. George Mason

No. 5 Duke defeated George Mason 68-47 on Tuesday behind an impressive second-half performance from star freshman Cooper Flagg. Flagg scored 17 of his 24 points after intermission and added nine rebounds to help the Blue Devils win their fifth consecutive game.

Duke got off to a slow start at home and led by a slim 20-16 margin late in the first half before pulling away in the second half. Flagg came one rebound shy of securing his fourth double-double of the season after recording a double-double in three of his last four games.

In the victory vs. the Patriots Flagg improved from his last performance when he scored a career-low six points in Duke's last outing against Incarnate Word. Flagg logged a season-low 22 minutes and missed all three of his 3-point attempts in the 72-46 win over UIW.

You gotta see this

Flagg was shooting only 22.2% from beyond the arc coming into the week. He knocked down his 3-pointer in transition against George Mason, which could be a sign of things to come. Flagg had just made one 3-pointer during Duke's four-game winning streak before the victory vs. the Patriots.

Key stat

5: Flagg, who has done a good job this season of crashing the glass, had five offensive rebounds. Most of his offensive boards came from his own missed shots. Nonetheless, it's impressive to see the young forward commit to rebounding on both ends of the floor. Five of his nine total rebounds were on the offensive end.

Giving out a grade

Flagg's overall efficiency wasn't amazing (7 of 20 from the floor). The positives were he made two 3-pointers and knocked down all eight free throws attempts. After Duke got off to a slow start in the first half, Flagg took over the game and helped his team notch its fifth straight win. Grade: A-

Up next

Duke will face Georgia Tech on the road next on Saturday. The Blue Devils opened ACC play with a win over Louisville earlier this month and will play Georgia Tech in their second conference game of the season. Georgia Tech has lost its last three games and is 4-6 this season.

Cooper Flagg led Duke to an easy win vs. Incarnate Word. USATSI

Flagg plays just 22 minutes in easy win over Incarnate Word

No. 4 Duke got off to a slow start against Incarnate Word on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium but pulled away in the second half for a 72-46 win. The Blue Devils outscored UIW 44-25 in the second half for their fourth consecutive victory since falling to Kansas last month in Las Vegas.

Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg had a quiet night and recorded six points, eight rebounds and two assists. Flagg helped Duke erase a double-digit deficit on the road in his team's last meeting against Louisville and recorded his fourth career double-double in the process.

The six points Flagg scored in the win over UIW marked a new career-low. Flagg scored nine points in a win over Seattle U and eight against Wofford last month. Flagg logged less than 30 minutes in both of those games.

You gotta see this

Flagg's playmaking ability has been on full display this season. Even when his shot isn't falling, he can create looks for others because of the attention he draws.

Key stat

22 minutes: Flagg logged a season-low 22 minutes in the win over UIW. Flagg played 38 minutes in Duke's win over Auburn last week and logged only 28 against Louisville due to foul trouble. Flagg's previous season-low was against Army in the second game of his career. Flagg didn't play a majority of the second half in that game due to cramps.

Giving out a grade

By Flagg's standards, it was a lackluster performance. Flagg played a season-low 22 minutes and shot 2 of 8 from the floor. He missed all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. Flagg didn't have to do much because of the opponent, but improving his 3-point shooting should be a point of emphasis for the rest of the season. Grade: C

Up next

Duke will face George Mason at home on Tuesday. The Patriots are off to a 7-3 start to the 2024-25 season and this will mark their second game against a Power Five opponent this season. George Mason lost to Marquette 82-63 in its second game.

Flagg shines with 20 points in win over Louisville

No. 9 Duke erased a 14-point deficit on the road Sunday to escape Louisville with a 76-65 win in its first ACC test of the 2024-25 regular season. The Blue Devils outscored shorthanded Louisville 43-28 in the second half and outscored their conference foe 34-14 in the paint while improving to 7-2 on the season.

Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg had yet another big day at the office to lead Duke with 20 points and 12 rebounds, marking his fourth career double-double. Flagg fouled out for the first time all season and played just 28 minutes. But he made his mark in the game with two steals, one block and one assist to boot.

Flagg's big game put an exclamation mark on what was a big week both personally for him and for his team after the Blue Devils took down No. 2 Auburn on Wednesday behind his 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

You gotta see this

Flagg's developing face-up game has shown some improvement already this season, but as we saw Sunday, perhaps he doesn't need it! Even if he isn't able to finish in 1-on-1 settings, he always has the option of simply cleaning up his own messes at the rim -- like this finish vs. the Cards. A thing of beauty.

Key stat:

12 rebounds: Flagg set a new career-high with 12 rebounds vs. Louisville and did his damage all while playing the third-fewest minutes in a game all season.

Giving out a grade

The bar for grading Flagg is high but even by his own standards, this was a really solid performance. He made a huge difference on the boards, was active on defense and showed aggressiveness on offense. He finished 8-of-17 shooting. Grade: B

Up next

Duke will face Incarnate Word on Tuesday as the Blue Devils return home to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke, Flagg topple No. 2 Auburn

You gotta see this

Flagg knocked down a tough fadeaway jumper in the first half against Auburn. This kind of self-creation is the next step in his development.

Key stat:

11 rebounds: Flagg matched his career-high by pulling down 11 rebounds in the win over Auburn. It's the third time he has grabbed at least 11 rebounds in a game after accomplishing the feat in back-to-back games earlier this season against Army and Kentucky. The quality of the opponent makes the stat that much more impressive.

Giving out a grade

Flagg was fantastic against Auburn. He was active on both ends of the floor. Flagg recorded three steals and two blocks and made some timely shots down the stretch against one of the best defenses in the country. This was one of the best overall performances of his young career. Grade: A

Up next

Duke will face Louisville on the road on Sunday. The Cardinals are off to a 5-3 start in Year 1 of the Pat Kelsey era but have lost their last two games to Oklahoma and Ole Miss. Louisville went on a five-game win streak last month, highlighted by an 89-61 win over Indiana.

Flagg dominates in win vs. Seattle

You gotta see this

Flagg threw down (another) major dunk in the first half to help set the tone and get the Cameron Crazies juiced up just before halftime. He makes transition buckets look effortless with his length and explosiveness, and that was the case here as he casually finished with two hands above the rim.

Key stat

7 assists: Flagg had a season-high for assists despite riding the pine for most of the final 10 minutes of the game. That not only bested his previous career-high of six assists but was also the second-most for any Duke player in a single game this season behind only Kon Knueppel, who had eight vs. Kansas earlier in the week.

Giving out a grade

As good as Flagg was making plays for his teammates, we can't overlook his struggles elsewhere. He finished 2 of 7 shooting on the day, failed to make either of his two attempts from 3-point range and had three turnovers on the evening to boot. Grade: C+

Up next

Duke hosts Auburn inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. Auburn is coming off a Maui Invitational title and looks like it not only has the best team in the sport right now, but also the best player. —-- Kyle Boone

Flagg struggles in loss to No. 1 Kansas, turns ball over late again

Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, but it wasn't enough as No. 1 Kansas defeated No. 11 Duke 75-72 in a thrilling nonconference game in Las Vegas. Flagg finished with five rebounds and three assists but turned the ball over four times in a slim loss to the Jayhawks.

Flagg has scored in double figures in five of his first six games. He was coming off arguably the best performance of his young career, posting a team-high 24 points in a 69-55 win over Arizona.

You gotta see this

Flagg threw down a monster poster dunk in the second half against Kansas on Tuesday.

Key stat

1 for 2: Flagg scored only two points in the first half, hitting one of his two field-goal attempts before halftime. Flagg got going somewhat offensively after intermission and scored 11 of his 13 points after halftime.

Giving out a grade

Flagg delivered a highlight-worthy dunk and made some strong defensive plays, this was probably the worst outing of his young college career. His performance against Arizona last week showed what he's capable of doing. With his team trailing by one, Flagg turned the ball over with 48 seconds remaining, which gave Kansas the ball back. It was somewhat similar to what happened at the end of Duke's game against Kentucky. Grade: C.

Up next

Duke will stay in Las Vegas the next few days before facing Seattle U. The Redhawks face Furman in the second game of the doubleheader on Tuesday in Sin City. Seattle U is off to a 2-3 start to the season.

Flagg putting up big numbers

On Friday night in Tucson, Arizona, No. 12 Duke went into the hornet's nest that is the McKale Center and won convincingly 69-55 over a talented No. 17 Arizona team that has been nearly automatic on its home floor under coach Tommy Lloyd. The schematic explanation for how they did so includes forcing turnovers, making big 3s and creating extra opportunities, but the simple explanation boils down to two words.

Cooper Flagg.

Duke's freshman phenom was sensation in the win with 24 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in yet another stat-sheet stuffing showing. The No. 1 recruit has been the No. 1 option for Duke and one of the best players in college basketball right away, and it's shown in the box score, where he now leads Duke in every major statistical category, as Global Scouting noted over the weekend -- making him the only currently Div. I player to be doing so right now.

That's as impressive as it is jarring. A 17-year-old is dominating for a Duke team likely to be in or very near the top 10 of the AP Top 25 on Monday, and in a way that no other player -- not just freshmen, but player -- is doing so at the Div. I level.

Flagg's passed every test this season with flying colors save for a late turnover vs. Kentucky in the Champions Classic that might've cost Duke the win. He'll have his biggest test of the season -- and maybe the year -- on Tuesday night in a major spotlight showdown as Duke faces No. 1 Kansas in Las Vegas, pitting him up against star big man Hunter Dickinson and a talented froncourt that includes freshman Flory Bidunga and KJ Adams. It should be appointment viewing, as every Flagg game has been this season.

Key stats

31%: Flagg has the second-highest usage rate among qualifying freshmen this season in college basketball at 31%, trailing only Texas freshman Tre Johnson, whose usage rate through six games stands at 31.2%. Since 2000, only eight other players in the power structure conference have posted that high of a usage rate while averaging at least 17.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in a season. That list is: DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Ben Simmons, Michael Beasley, Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Kris Humphries and Carmelo Anthony.

Giving out an early grade

Five games into the season is a small sample size but it's hard to be too critical of what Flagg has accomplished already as a 17-year-old true freshman playing for the most scrutinized team in college basketball. He's looked every bit the part of the No. 1 recruit and is tracking toward becoming the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 in the 2025 NBA Draft. Grade: A+

Flagg leads leads Blue Devils over Arizona in first true road game

In his first true road game as a collegiate player Flagg led No. 12 Duke to a 69-55 victory Friday at No. 17 Arizona in one of the premier nonconference games of the 2024-25 college basketball season. Flagg finished with 24 points, six rebounds and three assists vs. the Wildcats.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 34-27 halftime advantage and held off a late rally from Arizona to improve to 4-1 on the season. The Blue Devils' lone loss came earlier this month to Kentucky in the Champions Classic. Duke has since won two straight ahead of its biggest game of the season against No. 1 Kansas next week.

Flagg played a career-high 38 minutes in the win over Arizona.

You gotta see this

With just over 12 minutes remaining in the second half on Friday, Flagg drove through the middle of the lane and threw down a powerful one-handed flush.

Key stat

24 points: Flagg has now scored double figures in four of his five career games. Flagg scored eight points in 28 minutes during a blowout loss to Wofford last week and responded with a nice scoring effort days later. Flagg's career-high (26 points) came against Kentucky in the Champions Classic earlier this month.

Giving out a grade

The McKale Center in Tucson is one of the toughest and most intimidating environments for any (opposing) player to play in. Flagg's overall efficiency (10 of 22) wasn't amazing, but he did score 24 points — the most of any player on the floor. Flagg held his own against one of the best teams in the country. Grade: A

Up next

Duke travels to Las Vegas on Tuesday to face No. 1 Kansas. The Jayhawks opened the season as the top-ranked team in both the AP and Coaches polls and will enter this matchup with a perfect 5-0 record. Longtime coach Bill Self recently became the winningest coach in Kansas program history following a victory over Michigan State in the Champions Classic.

No. 6 Duke defeated Wofford 86-35 on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium just days after suffering its first loss to Kentucky in the Champions Classic. Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg had a quiet offensive performance, finishing with a season-low eight points, but stuffed the stat sheet with nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks.

Flagg didn't have to play much in the second half because his team jumped out to a 51-14 halftime advantage. The star forward played all 20 minutes in the second half in the loss to the Wildcats and logged only 13 minutes after intermission against the Terriers.

Despite the loss to Kentucky, Flagg had the best scoring performance of his career, posting a team-high 26 points. Flagg had scored in double-digits in Duke's first three games of the season coming into the weekend.

You gotta see this

Flagg had a quiet day on offense against Wofford, but did record an And-1 bucket in the first half. He celebrated appropriately.

Key stat:

Thirteen second half minutes: Flagg played all 20 minutes in the second half against Kentucky earlier this week but checked out with 5:41 remaining against Wofford. The star freshman got some well deserved rest ahead of a marquee showdown against Arizona next week.

Giving out a grade

Flagg didn't have to do much for his team to record a bounce-back win at home. The star forward only logged 28 minutes and finished with eight points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Flagg went 1 of 5 from the 3-point line - an area he will need to improve on to take the next step in his development. Grade: A-

Up next

Duke travels to Tucson, Arizona, on Friday to face No. 9 Arizona. The Wildcats are coming off a 103-88 loss on the road to Wisconsin for their first loss of the season. This game will be a rematch of last year's showdown at Cameron Indoor Stadium, won by Arizona 78-73. Arizona is coached by Tommy Lloyd, who is in his fourth season with the program after spending two decades as an assistant coach at Gonzaga.

Flagg right on track in first few games

Through three games, Cooper Flagg has had his ups (he's averaging a double-double) and downs (poor shooting, cramping). All in all, it's been a fine early debut for the freshman phenom. Taken in context of how other eventual greats began their careers, Flagg is right on track.

Cooper Flagg vs. Recent Duke No. 1 Overall Picks (Through first 3 Games)

Player PPG RPG APG FG% 2018 Zion Williamson 25.3 10.7 2.7 82.1 2021 Paolo Banchero 19.3 8.7 0.3 67.7 2024 Cooper Flagg 19.0 10.0 3.3 45.5

However, keep an eye on how Flagg shoots the ball the next few weeks -- both the result and the process. Here's how Adam Finkelstein, the Director of Scouting at 247Sports and a draft analyst for CBS Sports, assesses Flagg:

The cramping and the two late turnovers against Kentucky may be what people will talk about, but the 17-year-old had 26 points and 12 rebounds at the Champions Classic. For him to play that well, and yet still have so much untapped upside is what is so exciting. Most scouts assume the cramping won't be a long-term problem. The self-creation is a work in progress, but that was largely expected. It's been the shooting that has stood out as a variable that's going to potentially be even more important than expected. He's 3-for-13 from three so far (23%), but more than that it's that his spot-up shots in particular haven't looked particularly good. He's getting almost no lift into his release, versus when he shoots off the dribble or on the move and he tends to rise-up more into that release. Having repeatable mechanics is a big part of shooting consistency and so the sheer variance of his elevation into different types of shots creates some uncertainty about the way it could trend long-term.

No. 6 Duke plays against Nov. 16 against Wofford.

Flagg shines but turns ball over twice late in loss to Kentucky

With No. 6 Duke down by two against No. 19 Kentucky coming out of a timeout with just over two minutes remaining on Tuesday night, the Blue Devils were in desperate need of a bucket after missing six straight shots from the floor. So, with the game hanging in the balance, they turned to the youngest player on the floor.

Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg took the basketball, bullied his way inside the free-throw line and sank a contested jumper over Koby Brea as Brea committed a foul. Flagg made the free throw, which put Duke ahead. It felt for a moment like the game's pivotal play.

But neither the lead, nor Flagg's brilliance lasted over the game's final two minutes as the No. 19 Wildcats edged the No. 6 Blue Devils 77-72 in a Champions Classic thriller. Flagg's 26 point, 12-rebound effort featured many dazzling moments as he played in the first showcase game of his college career. But it also featured some growing pains down the stretch.

Following the aforementioned and-one sequence, Flagg made another physical bucket to tie the game at 72-72. But when the Blue Devils went back to Flagg twice in the final 30 seconds on two separate possessions, he committed two turnovers that sank Duke's chances.

Flagg's skill and versatility shined throughout against a veteran-laden Kentucky team. However, the ending will go down as a hard-learned lesson for the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

You gotta see this

Flagg made his presence felt immediately, as he finished a lob on the game's first possession to open the scoring. It was part of a strong start as Flagg needed just over 11 minutes to reach double figures.

Key stat

20 minutes: After playing just 12 minutes in the first half after picking up his second foul, Flagg played the entire second half. That was a significant development for Duke after Flagg dealt with cramping issues in the Blue Devils' first two games.

Giving out a grade

While on the one hand, it's hard to knock a 17-year old freshman for such a statistically productive performance in his first game against a high-major college opponent, there was plenty for Flagg to improve upon. In particular, his inability to even get up a shot before committing consecutive turnovers in the final 30 seconds was costly. But the legion of NBA scouts in attendance likely saw nothing that would prompt them to consider moving Flagg from No. 1 on their big boards. Overall, he was great, but the performance was marred by the ending. Grade vs. Kentucky: B

Up next

Duke hosts Wofford on Saturday. The Terriers are coached by Dwight Perry, a former Kentucky walk-on who is originally from Durham, North Carolina. Wofford was picked to finish fourth in the Southern Conference preseason poll and ranks No. 7 nationally in minutes continuity with a deep well of players back from a team that finished 17-15 last season.

Flagg posts early double-double vs. Army

Cooper Flagg needed just one half to record the first double-double of his college career as the No. 7 Blue Devils beat Army 100-58. The freshman phenom had 13 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal at halftime as Duke opened up a 43-20 lead.

Flagg was quiet in the second half, adding a rebound to that tally in just six minutes as the Blue Devils cruised to a 2-0 start and he dealt with apparent cramps for a second straight game.

There was no need for Duke to force the issue with Flagg in the second half as the Blue Devils owned a commanding lead behind a strong team effort. Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel was impressive again, finishing with a team-high 15 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range As a team, the Blue Devils made 17 of 38 looks from deep as Tyrese Proctor also made four 3-pointers. Six players reached double figures for Duke.

You gotta see this

Duke had missed six straight shots from the floor and led just 7-6 when the Blue Devils got a transition opportunity by virtue of their pressure defense less than four minutes into the game. Sion James came up with a steal, and Tyrese Proctor led a fast break that Flagg finished with an emphatic alley-oop slam.

Key stat

2 of 4: Flagg's 3-point shooting, which was a welcome sight after he went 0 for 4 from 3-point range in Duke's season-opening win over Maine. His two 3-pointers bookended an 18-0 Duke run in the first half.

Giving out a grade

While Flagg's cramping issues in the second half of both games so far this season is a concern, he's nonetheless looked the part of a college basketball star. For any player to secure a double-double in their second collegiate game is an impressive accomplishment. That Flagg needed only a half to reach that threshold of statistical productivity is a testament to his dominance. It wasn't a perfect performance — a 1-for-3 performance from the free-throw line is worth a slight knock — but Flagg looked great for the most part. Grade: A-

Up next

Duke faces a considerable uptick in competition on Tuesday as the Blue Devils will play No. 23 Kentucky in Atlanta as part of the Champions Classic. The Wildcats are a veteran-oriented team under first-year coach Mark Pope.

Flagg has solid debut vs. his home-state school

Duke phenom Cooper Flagg made his long-awaited collegiate debut on Nov. 4 as the Blue Devils outlasted Maine 96-62 to open the 2024-25 season. Flagg finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes before checking out with 3:28 remaining while battling cramps.

The Maine native didn't get his first basket from the floor until 6:25 remained in the first half. But his command for the game was on display early as Flagg assisted on two of Duke's first three buckets. With fellow freshman Kon Knueppel on fire with 13 points in the first seven minutes, Flagg took on a complimentary role for much of the first half.

But Flagg's ability to impact the game without the ball in his hands is part of the allure that makes him the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Here is more from his debut:

You gotta see this



With Duke leading just 35-27 and under four minutes remaining in the first half, Flagg offered a glimpse of the highlight-reel capability that helped make him the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2024. Operating on the right wing, Flagg beat a Maine defender off the dribble, hit the paint and then exploded for a vicious right-handed dunk. The play ignited the Cameron Crazies and offered a glimpse of the electric potential that Flagg brings.

Key stat

Flagg made 6 of 6 free throws, which was a great sign considering how much time he's likely to spend at the charity stripe this season.

Giving out a grade

Flagg looked comfortable and in command, even during a slow offensive start. The Blue Devils were +27 with him on the floor, and he passed the eye test in his first game against a Division I opponent after a couple of exhibitions against lower-tier foes. Flagg rarely forced looks on offense, but he did finish just 6 of 15 shooting. Flagg's 0 for 4 mark from beyond the arc was the biggest drag on his grade. Overall, though, it was a good start. Grade: B+

Up next

Duke returns to action Friday at 6 p.m. ET when the Blue Devils welcome Army to Cameron Indoor Stadium. It will be the final tune-up before a Nov. 12 showdown vs. Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic.

Early flash from Flagg in preseason blowout

Flagg had a nice and-one finish in the first minute of Duke's 103-47 exhibition beatdown of Arizona State. He added a couple of free throws shortly thereafter while accounting for four of his team's six points. From there, it was mostly a quiet day for Flagg as the Blue Devils steamrolled the Sun Devils. He finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists on 3 of 9 shooting in 21 minutes. Flagg logged just five minutes in the second half as the Blue Devils played their reserves ample minutes.

"I thought he just impacted the game in a lot of ways," Scheyer said. "Of course, his numbers aren't going to wow you or anything. I didn't put him back in the game, so that's part of it. He has this 'it' factor that you can't explain, where he just makes everyone around him better. His unselfishness, when your best player is not searching for stats it has such an amazing impact on the rest of your team. That's what he does. He guards whoever you ask him to. He's pushing the break, the ball flowed through his hands. I thought he had a good game and, still, he's got a lot more in him."

Flagg shines in exhibition debut

Flagg logged an efficient 24 minutes in Duke's 107-56 exhibition win over Division II Lincoln (PA) on Oct. 19. He led the Blue Devils in points (22), assists (6) and blocks (4). While the competition was lacking relative to what Flagg will see throughout the regular season, it was an encouraging first glimpse at his versatility.

Here's what head coach Jon Scheyer had to say about Flagg's defensive performance in the game, via The Devils Den: "He has great instincts, obviously, with how hard he plays. And then, you add in his feel, he's going to make some special plays. Today, he had four blocks. I think he can even add in some steals, preferably next time going forward. But I thought it was good for him. I thought he was himself. I thought even for 'Coop,' he can rebound more. There's so much there for him. And I thought it was great for him to get a feel today.

Flagg earns No. 3 spot Top 100 and 1 list

CBS Sports published its list of the top 100 and 1 players in college basketball entering the new season. Flagg registered at No. 3 on the list, trailing only Mark Sears of Alabama and RJ Davis of North Carolina. Here's what senior writer Gary Parrish had to say about Flagg:

"Any time the consensus top-ranked high school player in the country, who also doubles as the projected No. 1 overall pick in the next NBA Draft, enrolls at Duke, the eyes of the sport will focus on Cameron Indoor Stadium, which is exactly what's happened this preseason. Will Flagg live up to expectations and become the youngest Wooden Award winner in college basketball history while helping Jon Scheyer advance to his first Final Four as a coach?

"As always, we'll see. But there's no doubting that the 6-9 forward from Maine is a generational talent who can and does impact winning in a variety of ways — from scoring to rebounding to passing and guarding. There's real substance behind the hype. His first high-profile game will be Nov. 12 against Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Atlanta."

College basketball rankings: The Top 100 and 1 best players entering the 2024-25 season Kyle Boone

Behind the scenes at Duke

Matt Norlander went behind the scenes with Duke during preseason practice. "Get ready, because Duke is probably going to be The Biggest Deal in College Basketball again, potentially reaching the stratospheric levels of Zion Williamson and company in 2018-19," Norlander wrote. "Whether the Blue Devils are the best team, top-10 good or an inconsistent curiosity, coach Jon Scheyer knows this season is going to be evaluated and adjudicated more intensely than his first two.

"The reason for that is obvious. Cooper Flagg."

Cooper Flagg hype sets tone for Jon Scheyer's most critical Duke season yet: An inside look at the Blue Devils Matt Norlander

Cooper Flagg named CBS Sports preseason Freshman of the Year

Cooper Flagg was unanimously voted CBS Sports preseason Freshman of the Year and was the only freshman named to the CBS Sports 2024-25 Preseason All-America First Team. Here's what Cameron Salerno had to say about Flagg's lofty preseason accolades:

"Flagg has generated the hype of being the top-ranked prospect in his respective recruiting class because of his unique skill set that will translate to the college level and make him one of the most dominant players at just 17 years old. Flagg will be surrounded by a veteran Duke squad with national championship expectations in Year 3 of the Jon Scheyer era. No pressure, kid."