Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg turned in another monster performance Monday night as the No. 2 Blue Devils edged NC State 74-64 after facing their first halftime deficit in a home game this season. Flagg was quiet in the first half as Duke fell behind by as much as 13, but he scored 22 of his 28 in the second as the Blue Devils rallied for their 14th consecutive victory.

Flagg exploded for eight points — including a thunderous dunk — in the first six minutes of the second half as the Blue Devils seized command. Another Flagg highlight came at the 9:06 mark after NC State closed within 51-50 on a Trey Parker 3-pointer over Flagg.

Perhaps miffed by Parker's big shot over his outstretched arm, Flagg responded with a 4-point play that put Duke ahead 55-50. It was his only made 3-pointer of the game as the Blue Devils made just 4 of 20 from beyond the arc. Still, the Wolfpack refused to go quietly as they sought their first three-game winning streak over the Blue Devils since 1988.

It wasn't until the 1:26 mark that Duke could finally exhale just a bit. With the shot clock winding down, Flagg threaded a beautiful touch pass to Patrick Ngongba for a layup that put Duke ahead 70-64. Flagg finished with seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal.

You gotta see this

As Duke flipped the script with a 19-0 run that spanned both halves, Flagg helped ignite Cameron Indoor Stadium with a thunderous transition dunk. It likely won't go down as one of the best slams from Flagg's highlight-filled freshman season (keep scrolling below to see more). But it was huge given how tight the game was, and it featured plenty of power.

Key number

23.5: Flagg is now averaging 23.5 points in 10 ACC games as he continues to elevate his performance against league competition. For reference, ex-Duke star Zion Williamson averaged 22.6 points against conference opponents during his highly celebrated one-and-done freshman season in 2018-19.

Giving out a grade

Flagg gets an 'A' because of his excellent execution in late-game moments. His crafty footwork on the left block led to a critical layup at the 2:17 mark. Moments later, his assist to Ngongba helped keep NC State at bay. Late-game execution was an issue early in Flagg's freshman season, but Monday night's performance was evidence of growth. Grade: A

Up next

Duke will play in-state rival North Carolina on Saturday in one of the biggest games on this weekend's college basketball slate. Flagg will get his chance to etch his name into one of the best rivalries in sports at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Flagg leads Duke in comeback win over Wake Forest

No. 2 Duke survived an upset scare against Wake Forest on Saturday behind a big performance by star freshman Cooper Flagg to walk away with a 62-56 comeback victory. The Blue Devils trailed by as many as six points in the second half after allowing a 17-1 run after halftime, but pulled away down the stretch to secure their 13th consecutive win.

Flagg scored 24 points and added seven rebounds and six assists in the comeback win. Flagg hit a 3-pointer to end Duke's scoring drought after Wake Forest went on its run and scored 15 of his 24 points after halftime.

The Blue Devils are off to a 9-0 start in ACC play, with games against NC State and North Carolina on the horizon next week. Duke is off to its best start in conference play since the 2007-08 season when the program started with 10 consecutive wins against ACC competition.

Coming into the weekend, Wake Forest was off to a perfect 10-0 start at home and had won the last two matchups in Winston-Salem against Duke.

You gotta see this

Duke jumped out to a 35-22 halftime advantage over Wake Forest before the Deon Deacons went on a run. During the first half of play, Flagg scored a layup, which resulted in a 3-point play chance at the free-throw line.

Key number

10: Flagg recorded his 10th game with at least 20 points in the win over Wake Forest. Flagg finished with 24 points after scoring a career-high 42 points last weekend against Notre Dame earlier this month.

Giving out a grade

Flagg finished with seven turnovers in Duke's win over Wake Forest but also hit some timely buckets when Duke went on its scoring drought. Flagg recorded another game with at least five assists and was an efficient 8 of 16 from the floor. It wasn't perfect by any means, but the Duke star did enough to help his team avoid an upset loss. Grade: B+

Up next

Duke will play its in-state rivals NC State and North Carolina next week. The Blue Devils will face NC State at home on Monday and host North Carolina on Saturday. Duke saw its 2023-24 season end with a loss to NC State in last spring's Elite Eight.

Flagg earns technical foul in win vs. Boston College

No. 3 Duke got off to a slow start Saturday against Boston College but used a monster second-half performance paced by star freshman Cooper Flagg to exit with a 88-63 win. Flagg finished with 28 points, five rebounds and four assists in Duke's 12th consecutive win.

Flagg was assessed a technical foul with 6:24 remaining in the second half shortly after blocking a shot. Flagg knocked down a 3-pointer moments later, extending his team's lead to 25 points.

The Blue Devils are the lone team from the ACC that has yet to lose a conference game this season. Duke is off to its best start in conference play since the 2007-08 season when the program started with 10 consecutive wins against ACC competition.

Duke trailed by as many as seven points in the first half before taking the lead back for good with 6:19 remaining before intermission. The Blue Devils outscored the Eagles 48-29 in the second half.

You gotta see this

Boston College fans made the mistake of chanting "overrated" when Flagg got the basketball. The Duke star freshman made them pay with a powerful dunk moments later.

Key number

9: Flagg recorded his ninth game with at least 20 points in the win over Boston College. Flagg finished with 28 points. Flagg scored a career-high 42 points last weekend against Notre Dame.

Giving out a grade

Games like this are starting to become the new normal for Flagg. The Duke star shot an efficient 9 of 14 from the floor and knocked down 9 of 11 attempts from the free-throw line. Flagg also added five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals. Flagg may not have scored 42 points like last weekend, but this performance was one of his best against ACC competition. Grade: A

Up next

Duke faces Wake Forest on the road next Saturday. The Demon Deacons sit at 14-4 overall and 6-1 in ACC play. Wake Forest has won its last five games since losing to Clemson on the road.

Flagg helps Blue Devils move to 7-0 in ACC with blowout win vs. Miami

No. 4 Duke cruised to an 89-54 win over Miami on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium to improve to 7-0 in ACC play. Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the wire-to-wire win.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 50-26 halftime advantage over the Hurricanes behind 26 first-half combined points from Flagg and fellow freshman Kon Knueppel. The Blue Devils are off to their best start in conference play since the 2007-08 season.

Flagg was coming off the best game of his career in Duke's win over Notre Dame last weekend. Flagg set a single-game ACC freshman scoring record by scoring 42 points against the Fighting Irish, marking the first time a Duke player had scored at least 40 points in a game since JJ Redick did it in 2006.

You gotta see this

Flagg draws so much attention inside the paint that his teammates are wide-open on the perimeter. On this play, Flagg drives baseline and hits Mason Gillis for a 3-pointer. Flagg's passing is an underrated skill set in his overall game.

Key number

5: For the seventh time this season, Flagg recorded at least five assists. He was coming off a career-high seven dimes in last weekend's win over Notre Dame. Flagg has dished out at least five assists in four of Duke's last five games.

Giving out a grade

Flagg's encore after having the best scoring game by a true freshman in ACC history wasn't perfect by any means, but he made winning plays to help Duke secure a blowout win. Flagg showed flashes of why his passing can/will translate to the next level and dished out six assists. The reason why Flagg's grade isn't higher is he recorded a season-high six turnovers in 28 minutes. Grade: B

Up next

After playing its last three games at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke will face Boston College on the road Saturday. The Eagles have lost their last three games and are currently 1-5 in ACC play.

Flagg breaks ACC freshman scoring record with 42 points vs. Notre Dame

Flagg set a single-game ACC freshman scoring record Saturday with 42 points in an 86-78 win over the visiting Notre Dame Fighting Irish to remain unbeaten in ACC play. Flagg's career day came on just 14 field goal attempts as he drained four of his six 3-point attempts and finished 16 of 17 from the free-throw line.

Flagg's 42-burger was as necessary as it was magnificent, as No. 4 Duke built its lead to as many as 18 late in the second. But leading 79-61, Notre Dame staged a furious comeback to get within four points before Flagg helped put things away at the charity stripe late.

The win for Duke gives it a 6-0 start in ACC play for the first time since the 2007-08 season, when it began conference play with 10 consecutive wins.

You gotta see this

The entire Duke game was a highlight reel for Flagg. But, per usual, it was his high-flying bunnies that stood out. In the second half he crashed from the top of the key and delivered a poster dunk, launching himself from well outside the restricted area to finish with authority.

Key number

4: Flagg's 42 points were made possible by a career-best four made 3-pointers in the win for Duke. He finished 4 of 6 from behind the arc.

Giving out a grade

Duke dominated for much of the game save for a late Irish spurt that made things closer than they should have been, and that was in large part because Flagg on both ends had his way with Notre Dame. There is no other grade to hand out after his best outing of the season. Grade: A+

Up next

Duke's third game of a three-game home stand is scheduled for Tuesday with Miami coming to Durham. The Hurricanes face Wake Forest at home Saturday having lost 11 of their last 12 games.

Flagg posterizes Pitt 7-footer for signature dunk of season

No. 4 Duke defeated Pitt 76-47 on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium to improve to 5-0 in ACC play. Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to notch the sixth double-double of his career. The Blue Devils have won their last nine games, dating back to a loss to Kansas in Las Vegas.

You gotta see this

We have an early candidate for the dunk of the year. Flagg threw down a monster one-handed poster dunk in the opening minutes of the second half. Flagg followed it up with a two-handed flush moments later.

Key number

6: Flagg finished his sixth career double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) in the win over Pitt. Flagg hauled in seven of his 10 rebounds in the second half. Flagg recorded a double-double in his last outing against SMU.

Giving out a grade

Flagg started slowly against Pitt due to foul trouble but had a solid second-half performance that helped Duke pull away. Flagg had a pair of strong dunks and was active on the boards after intermission to finish with the sixth double-double of his career. Overall, this was a strong performance from the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Grade: A-

Up next

Duke hosts Notre Dame on Saturday in its only scheduled meeting with the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame is off to a 7-7 start under second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Flagg leads Blue Devils over SMU

Flagg dominated the start of both halves on Saturday as No. 4 Duke defeated SMU 89-62 while playing on the road with coach Jon Scheyer at home due to illness. Flagg scored 11 points in the first 10 minutes and then chipped in nine more over the first 4:05 of the second half as the Blue Devils extended a 7-point halftime lead to 17.

The freshman phenom finished with 24 points for the third time in Duke's last four games as he continued a hot start to ACC play. With 11 rebounds, Flagg also finished with his fourth double-double of the season. The versatile forward rounded out his stat line with three assists, two blocks and a steal in 32 minutes.

Perhaps most encouraging for Flagg was his 2-for-2 showing from 3-point range. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft entered shooting just 27.1% from 3-point range for the season but is now 7 of 14 from deep in his last four games. As a team, Duke hit 11-of-27 attempts from beyond the arc (40.7%) while holding SMU to 23.8% 3-point shooting in the win.

Tyrese Proctor and Kon Knueppel each added 14 points to aid the Blue Devils, who improved to 12-2 (4-0 ACC).

You gotta see this

It wasn't the prettiest sequence, but this frenzied possession led to a Flagg 3-pointer that extended Duke's lead to 54-37 early in the second half. It capped a 13-3 run and gave Flagg seven points in the first 4:05 of the second half.

Key number

93.1%: After going 8 of 8 from the charity stripe against SMU, Flagg is shooting 93.1% from the free-throw line over Duke's last six games. That's a marked improvement from the 69.6% mark that he posted in his first eight games.

Giving out a grade

There was little to criticize about Flagg's performance on the road against a quality opponent in a hostile environment. He made procuring a double-double look relatively effortless as he was effective at multiple levels as a scorer. Most encouraging was that Flagg continued to demonstrate improvement as a free-throw shooter (8 for 8) and perimeter threat (2 for 2 from 3-point range). If Flagg can inch his 3-point shooting percentage up toward 35% during ACC play, it will make all the more lethal. Grade: A

Up next

Duke hosts Pitt on Tuesday in its only scheduled meeting with the Panthers, who are coached by ex-Duke player and assistant Jeff Capel. Scheyer is expected to return for the game after missing Saturday's contest due to illness.

Flagg sets tone on 18th birthday in road win vs. Georgia Tech

No. 5 Duke improved to 2-0 in ACC play on Saturday with an 82-56 road win over Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils led for the majority of the game and blew the Yellow Jackets out late with a big second half as freshmen Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach -- who combined for 46 points in the victor -- nearly outscored Georgia Tech's entire team.

Flagg, who turned 18 years old on Saturday, set the tone for Duke early in this one with nine of his 13 points coming in the first frame and was able to watch from the bench down the stretch as Duke emptied its bench in garbage time. He finished with no steals or blocks but nonetheless managed to produce several highlights with his leaping ability.

The win gives Duke its second win of the week and likely ensures it will remain in the top five of the AP poll next week after beating George Mason by 21 points earlier in the week. Duke now has 10 days of rest before ACC play resumes on Dec. 31 at home vs. Virginia Tech.

You gotta see this

Flagg made just five field goals in Saturday's win but took advantage of his limited opportunities when they arose. One such chance came early in the game in a play he made look way easier than it should've, as he gathered a transition pass, dribbled once then attacked a defender for an easy jam.

Key number

3: That's the number of turnovers Flagg had in the win. With just two assists, it marked the fourth time this season he had more turnovers than assists, with two of the other three occasions -- vs. Kentucky and vs. Kansas -- ending in a Duke loss.

Giving out a grade

The roster construction and mix of starpower and depth on this Duke team doesn't require that Flagg put on his superman cape and fly high every game. Saturday's win was an example of that. He did enough on defense, as a scorer and with his energy to lead Duke and stepped out of the eway when necessary as Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach got their chances. He doesn't get an A because he didn't dominate, but he doesn't get dinged substantially for playing winning ball, either. Grade: B

Up next

Duke has a 10-day break in its schedule before resuming ACC play on Dec. 31 vs. Virginia Tech back in Durham, North Carolina.

Flagg scores 24 in blowout win vs. George Mason

No. 5 Duke defeated George Mason 68-47 on Tuesday behind an impressive second-half performance from star freshman Cooper Flagg. Flagg scored 17 of his 24 points after intermission and added nine rebounds to help the Blue Devils win their fifth consecutive game.

Duke got off to a slow start at home and led by a slim 20-16 margin late in the first half before pulling away in the second half. Flagg came one rebound shy of securing his fourth double-double of the season after recording a double-double in three of his last four games.

In the victory vs. the Patriots Flagg improved from his last performance when he scored a career-low six points in Duke's last outing against Incarnate Word. Flagg logged a season-low 22 minutes and missed all three of his 3-point attempts in the 72-46 win over UIW.

You gotta see this

Flagg was shooting only 22.2% from beyond the arc coming into the week. He knocked down his 3-pointer in transition against George Mason, which could be a sign of things to come. Flagg had just made one 3-pointer during Duke's four-game winning streak before the victory vs. the Patriots.

Key stat

5: Flagg, who has done a good job this season of crashing the glass, had five offensive rebounds. Most of his offensive boards came from his own missed shots. Nonetheless, it's impressive to see the young forward commit to rebounding on both ends of the floor. Five of his nine total rebounds were on the offensive end.

Giving out a grade

Flagg's overall efficiency wasn't amazing (7 of 20 from the floor). The positives were he made two 3-pointers and knocked down all eight free throws attempts. After Duke got off to a slow start in the first half, Flagg took over the game and helped his team notch its fifth straight win. Grade: A-

Up next

Duke will face Georgia Tech on the road next on Saturday. The Blue Devils opened ACC play with a win over Louisville earlier this month and will play Georgia Tech in their second conference game of the season. Georgia Tech has lost its last three games and is 4-6 this season.

Cooper Flagg led Duke to an easy win vs. Incarnate Word. USATSI

Flagg plays just 22 minutes in easy win over Incarnate Word

No. 4 Duke got off to a slow start against Incarnate Word on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium but pulled away in the second half for a 72-46 win. The Blue Devils outscored UIW 44-25 in the second half for their fourth consecutive victory since falling to Kansas last month in Las Vegas.

Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg had a quiet night and recorded six points, eight rebounds and two assists. Flagg helped Duke erase a double-digit deficit on the road in his team's last meeting against Louisville and recorded his fourth career double-double in the process.

The six points Flagg scored in the win over UIW marked a new career-low. Flagg scored nine points in a win over Seattle U and eight against Wofford last month. Flagg logged less than 30 minutes in both of those games.

You gotta see this

Flagg's playmaking ability has been on full display this season. Even when his shot isn't falling, he can create looks for others because of the attention he draws.

Key stat

22 minutes: Flagg logged a season-low 22 minutes in the win over UIW. Flagg played 38 minutes in Duke's win over Auburn last week and logged only 28 against Louisville due to foul trouble. Flagg's previous season-low was against Army in the second game of his career. Flagg didn't play a majority of the second half in that game due to cramps.

Giving out a grade

By Flagg's standards, it was a lackluster performance. Flagg played a season-low 22 minutes and shot 2 of 8 from the floor. He missed all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. Flagg didn't have to do much because of the opponent, but improving his 3-point shooting should be a point of emphasis for the rest of the season. Grade: C

Up next

Duke will face George Mason at home on Tuesday. The Patriots are off to a 7-3 start to the 2024-25 season and this will mark their second game against a Power Five opponent this season. George Mason lost to Marquette 82-63 in its second game.

Flagg shines with 20 points in win over Louisville

No. 9 Duke erased a 14-point deficit on the road Sunday to escape Louisville with a 76-65 win in its first ACC test of the 2024-25 regular season. The Blue Devils outscored shorthanded Louisville 43-28 in the second half and outscored their conference foe 34-14 in the paint while improving to 7-2 on the season.

Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg had yet another big day at the office to lead Duke with 20 points and 12 rebounds, marking his fourth career double-double. Flagg fouled out for the first time all season and played just 28 minutes. But he made his mark in the game with two steals, one block and one assist to boot.

Flagg's big game put an exclamation mark on what was a big week both personally for him and for his team after the Blue Devils took down No. 2 Auburn on Wednesday behind his 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

You gotta see this

Flagg's developing face-up game has shown some improvement already this season, but as we saw Sunday, perhaps he doesn't need it! Even if he isn't able to finish in 1-on-1 settings, he always has the option of simply cleaning up his own messes at the rim -- like this finish vs. the Cards. A thing of beauty.

Key stat:

12 rebounds: Flagg set a new career-high with 12 rebounds vs. Louisville and did his damage all while playing the third-fewest minutes in a game all season.

Giving out a grade

The bar for grading Flagg is high but even by his own standards, this was a really solid performance. He made a huge difference on the boards, was active on defense and showed aggressiveness on offense. He finished 8-of-17 shooting. Grade: B

Up next

Duke will face Incarnate Word on Tuesday as the Blue Devils return home to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke, Flagg topple No. 2 Auburn

You gotta see this

Flagg knocked down a tough fadeaway jumper in the first half against Auburn. This kind of self-creation is the next step in his development.

Key stat:

11 rebounds: Flagg matched his career-high by pulling down 11 rebounds in the win over Auburn. It's the third time he has grabbed at least 11 rebounds in a game after accomplishing the feat in back-to-back games earlier this season against Army and Kentucky. The quality of the opponent makes the stat that much more impressive.

Giving out a grade

Flagg was fantastic against Auburn. He was active on both ends of the floor. Flagg recorded three steals and two blocks and made some timely shots down the stretch against one of the best defenses in the country. This was one of the best overall performances of his young career. Grade: A

Up next

Duke will face Louisville on the road on Sunday. The Cardinals are off to a 5-3 start in Year 1 of the Pat Kelsey era but have lost their last two games to Oklahoma and Ole Miss. Louisville went on a five-game win streak last month, highlighted by an 89-61 win over Indiana.

Flagg dominates in win vs. Seattle

You gotta see this

Flagg threw down (another) major dunk in the first half to help set the tone and get the Cameron Crazies juiced up just before halftime. He makes transition buckets look effortless with his length and explosiveness, and that was the case here as he casually finished with two hands above the rim.

Key stat

7 assists: Flagg had a season-high for assists despite riding the pine for most of the final 10 minutes of the game. That not only bested his previous career-high of six assists but was also the second-most for any Duke player in a single game this season behind only Kon Knueppel, who had eight vs. Kansas earlier in the week.

Giving out a grade

As good as Flagg was making plays for his teammates, we can't overlook his struggles elsewhere. He finished 2 of 7 shooting on the day, failed to make either of his two attempts from 3-point range and had three turnovers on the evening to boot. Grade: C+

Up next

Duke hosts Auburn inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. Auburn is coming off a Maui Invitational title and looks like it not only has the best team in the sport right now, but also the best player. —-- Kyle Boone

Flagg struggles in loss to No. 1 Kansas, turns ball over late again

Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, but it wasn't enough as No. 1 Kansas defeated No. 11 Duke 75-72 in a thrilling nonconference game in Las Vegas. Flagg finished with five rebounds and three assists but turned the ball over four times in a slim loss to the Jayhawks.

Flagg has scored in double figures in five of his first six games. He was coming off arguably the best performance of his young career, posting a team-high 24 points in a 69-55 win over Arizona.

You gotta see this

Flagg threw down a monster poster dunk in the second half against Kansas on Tuesday.

Key stat

1 for 2: Flagg scored only two points in the first half, hitting one of his two field-goal attempts before halftime. Flagg got going somewhat offensively after intermission and scored 11 of his 13 points after halftime.

Giving out a grade

Flagg delivered a highlight-worthy dunk and made some strong defensive plays, this was probably the worst outing of his young college career. His performance against Arizona last week showed what he's capable of doing. With his team trailing by one, Flagg turned the ball over with 48 seconds remaining, which gave Kansas the ball back. It was somewhat similar to what happened at the end of Duke's game against Kentucky. Grade: C.

Up next

Duke will stay in Las Vegas the next few days before facing Seattle U. The Redhawks face Furman in the second game of the doubleheader on Tuesday in Sin City. Seattle U is off to a 2-3 start to the season.

Flagg putting up big numbers

On Friday night in Tucson, Arizona, No. 12 Duke went into the hornet's nest that is the McKale Center and won convincingly 69-55 over a talented No. 17 Arizona team that has been nearly automatic on its home floor under coach Tommy Lloyd. The schematic explanation for how they did so includes forcing turnovers, making big 3s and creating extra opportunities, but the simple explanation boils down to two words.

Cooper Flagg.

Duke's freshman phenom was sensation in the win with 24 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in yet another stat-sheet stuffing showing. The No. 1 recruit has been the No. 1 option for Duke and one of the best players in college basketball right away, and it's shown in the box score, where he now leads Duke in every major statistical category, as Global Scouting noted over the weekend -- making him the only currently Div. I player to be doing so right now.

That's as impressive as it is jarring. A 17-year-old is dominating for a Duke team likely to be in or very near the top 10 of the AP Top 25 on Monday, and in a way that no other player -- not just freshmen, but player -- is doing so at the Div. I level.

Flagg's passed every test this season with flying colors save for a late turnover vs. Kentucky in the Champions Classic that might've cost Duke the win. He'll have his biggest test of the season -- and maybe the year -- on Tuesday night in a major spotlight showdown as Duke faces No. 1 Kansas in Las Vegas, pitting him up against star big man Hunter Dickinson and a talented froncourt that includes freshman Flory Bidunga and KJ Adams. It should be appointment viewing, as every Flagg game has been this season.

Key stats

31%: Flagg has the second-highest usage rate among qualifying freshmen this season in college basketball at 31%, trailing only Texas freshman Tre Johnson, whose usage rate through six games stands at 31.2%. Since 2000, only eight other players in the power structure conference have posted that high of a usage rate while averaging at least 17.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in a season. That list is: DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Ben Simmons, Michael Beasley, Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Kris Humphries and Carmelo Anthony.

Giving out an early grade

Five games into the season is a small sample size but it's hard to be too critical of what Flagg has accomplished already as a 17-year-old true freshman playing for the most scrutinized team in college basketball. He's looked every bit the part of the No. 1 recruit and is tracking toward becoming the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 in the 2025 NBA Draft. Grade: A+

Flagg leads leads Blue Devils over Arizona in first true road game

In his first true road game as a collegiate player Flagg led No. 12 Duke to a 69-55 victory Friday at No. 17 Arizona in one of the premier nonconference games of the 2024-25 college basketball season. Flagg finished with 24 points, six rebounds and three assists vs. the Wildcats.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 34-27 halftime advantage and held off a late rally from Arizona to improve to 4-1 on the season. The Blue Devils' lone loss came earlier this month to Kentucky in the Champions Classic. Duke has since won two straight ahead of its biggest game of the season against No. 1 Kansas next week.

Flagg played a career-high 38 minutes in the win over Arizona.

You gotta see this

With just over 12 minutes remaining in the second half on Friday, Flagg drove through the middle of the lane and threw down a powerful one-handed flush.

Key stat

24 points: Flagg has now scored double figures in four of his five career games. Flagg scored eight points in 28 minutes during a blowout loss to Wofford last week and responded with a nice scoring effort days later. Flagg's career-high (26 points) came against Kentucky in the Champions Classic earlier this month.

Giving out a grade

The McKale Center in Tucson is one of the toughest and most intimidating environments for any (opposing) player to play in. Flagg's overall efficiency (10 of 22) wasn't amazing, but he did score 24 points — the most of any player on the floor. Flagg held his own against one of the best teams in the country. Grade: A

Up next

Duke travels to Las Vegas on Tuesday to face No. 1 Kansas. The Jayhawks opened the season as the top-ranked team in both the AP and Coaches polls and will enter this matchup with a perfect 5-0 record. Longtime coach Bill Self recently became the winningest coach in Kansas program history following a victory over Michigan State in the Champions Classic.

No. 6 Duke defeated Wofford 86-35 on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium just days after suffering its first loss to Kentucky in the Champions Classic. Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg had a quiet offensive performance, finishing with a season-low eight points, but stuffed the stat sheet with nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks.

Flagg didn't have to play much in the second half because his team jumped out to a 51-14 halftime advantage. The star forward played all 20 minutes in the second half in the loss to the Wildcats and logged only 13 minutes after intermission against the Terriers.

Despite the loss to Kentucky, Flagg had the best scoring performance of his career, posting a team-high 26 points. Flagg had scored in double-digits in Duke's first three games of the season coming into the weekend.

You gotta see this

Flagg had a quiet day on offense against Wofford, but did record an And-1 bucket in the first half. He celebrated appropriately.

Key stat:

Thirteen second half minutes: Flagg played all 20 minutes in the second half against Kentucky earlier this week but checked out with 5:41 remaining against Wofford. The star freshman got some well deserved rest ahead of a marquee showdown against Arizona next week.

Giving out a grade

Flagg didn't have to do much for his team to record a bounce-back win at home. The star forward only logged 28 minutes and finished with eight points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Flagg went 1 of 5 from the 3-point line - an area he will need to improve on to take the next step in his development. Grade: A-

Up next

Duke travels to Tucson, Arizona, on Friday to face No. 9 Arizona. The Wildcats are coming off a 103-88 loss on the road to Wisconsin for their first loss of the season. This game will be a rematch of last year's showdown at Cameron Indoor Stadium, won by Arizona 78-73. Arizona is coached by Tommy Lloyd, who is in his fourth season with the program after spending two decades as an assistant coach at Gonzaga.

Flagg right on track in first few games

Through three games, Cooper Flagg has had his ups (he's averaging a double-double) and downs (poor shooting, cramping). All in all, it's been a fine early debut for the freshman phenom. Taken in context of how other eventual greats began their careers, Flagg is right on track.

Cooper Flagg vs. Recent Duke No. 1 Overall Picks (Through first 3 Games)

Player PPG RPG APG FG% 2018 Zion Williamson 25.3 10.7 2.7 82.1 2021 Paolo Banchero 19.3 8.7 0.3 67.7 2024 Cooper Flagg 19.0 10.0 3.3 45.5

However, keep an eye on how Flagg shoots the ball the next few weeks -- both the result and the process. Here's how Adam Finkelstein, the Director of Scouting at 247Sports and a draft analyst for CBS Sports, assesses Flagg:

The cramping and the two late turnovers against Kentucky may be what people will talk about, but the 17-year-old had 26 points and 12 rebounds at the Champions Classic. For him to play that well, and yet still have so much untapped upside is what is so exciting. Most scouts assume the cramping won't be a long-term problem. The self-creation is a work in progress, but that was largely expected. It's been the shooting that has stood out as a variable that's going to potentially be even more important than expected. He's 3-for-13 from three so far (23%), but more than that it's that his spot-up shots in particular haven't looked particularly good. He's getting almost no lift into his release, versus when he shoots off the dribble or on the move and he tends to rise-up more into that release. Having repeatable mechanics is a big part of shooting consistency and so the sheer variance of his elevation into different types of shots creates some uncertainty about the way it could trend long-term.

No. 6 Duke plays against Nov. 16 against Wofford.

Flagg shines but turns ball over twice late in loss to Kentucky

With No. 6 Duke down by two against No. 19 Kentucky coming out of a timeout with just over two minutes remaining on Tuesday night, the Blue Devils were in desperate need of a bucket after missing six straight shots from the floor. So, with the game hanging in the balance, they turned to the youngest player on the floor.

Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg took the basketball, bullied his way inside the free-throw line and sank a contested jumper over Koby Brea as Brea committed a foul. Flagg made the free throw, which put Duke ahead. It felt for a moment like the game's pivotal play.

But neither the lead, nor Flagg's brilliance lasted over the game's final two minutes as the No. 19 Wildcats edged the No. 6 Blue Devils 77-72 in a Champions Classic thriller. Flagg's 26 point, 12-rebound effort featured many dazzling moments as he played in the first showcase game of his college career. But it also featured some growing pains down the stretch.

Following the aforementioned and-one sequence, Flagg made another physical bucket to tie the game at 72-72. But when the Blue Devils went back to Flagg twice in the final 30 seconds on two separate possessions, he committed two turnovers that sank Duke's chances.

Flagg's skill and versatility shined throughout against a veteran-laden Kentucky team. However, the ending will go down as a hard-learned lesson for the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

You gotta see this

Flagg made his presence felt immediately, as he finished a lob on the game's first possession to open the scoring. It was part of a strong start as Flagg needed just over 11 minutes to reach double figures.

Key stat

20 minutes: After playing just 12 minutes in the first half after picking up his second foul, Flagg played the entire second half. That was a significant development for Duke after Flagg dealt with cramping issues in the Blue Devils' first two games.

Giving out a grade

While on the one hand, it's hard to knock a 17-year old freshman for such a statistically productive performance in his first game against a high-major college opponent, there was plenty for Flagg to improve upon. In particular, his inability to even get up a shot before committing consecutive turnovers in the final 30 seconds was costly. But the legion of NBA scouts in attendance likely saw nothing that would prompt them to consider moving Flagg from No. 1 on their big boards. Overall, he was great, but the performance was marred by the ending. Grade vs. Kentucky: B

Up next

Duke hosts Wofford on Saturday. The Terriers are coached by Dwight Perry, a former Kentucky walk-on who is originally from Durham, North Carolina. Wofford was picked to finish fourth in the Southern Conference preseason poll and ranks No. 7 nationally in minutes continuity with a deep well of players back from a team that finished 17-15 last season.

Flagg posts early double-double vs. Army

Cooper Flagg needed just one half to record the first double-double of his college career as the No. 7 Blue Devils beat Army 100-58. The freshman phenom had 13 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal at halftime as Duke opened up a 43-20 lead.

Flagg was quiet in the second half, adding a rebound to that tally in just six minutes as the Blue Devils cruised to a 2-0 start and he dealt with apparent cramps for a second straight game.

There was no need for Duke to force the issue with Flagg in the second half as the Blue Devils owned a commanding lead behind a strong team effort. Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel was impressive again, finishing with a team-high 15 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range As a team, the Blue Devils made 17 of 38 looks from deep as Tyrese Proctor also made four 3-pointers. Six players reached double figures for Duke.

You gotta see this

Duke had missed six straight shots from the floor and led just 7-6 when the Blue Devils got a transition opportunity by virtue of their pressure defense less than four minutes into the game. Sion James came up with a steal, and Tyrese Proctor led a fast break that Flagg finished with an emphatic alley-oop slam.

Key stat

2 of 4: Flagg's 3-point shooting, which was a welcome sight after he went 0 for 4 from 3-point range in Duke's season-opening win over Maine. His two 3-pointers bookended an 18-0 Duke run in the first half.

Giving out a grade

While Flagg's cramping issues in the second half of both games so far this season is a concern, he's nonetheless looked the part of a college basketball star. For any player to secure a double-double in their second collegiate game is an impressive accomplishment. That Flagg needed only a half to reach that threshold of statistical productivity is a testament to his dominance. It wasn't a perfect performance — a 1-for-3 performance from the free-throw line is worth a slight knock — but Flagg looked great for the most part. Grade: A-

Up next

Duke faces a considerable uptick in competition on Tuesday as the Blue Devils will play No. 23 Kentucky in Atlanta as part of the Champions Classic. The Wildcats are a veteran-oriented team under first-year coach Mark Pope.

Flagg has solid debut vs. his home-state school

Duke phenom Cooper Flagg made his long-awaited collegiate debut on Nov. 4 as the Blue Devils outlasted Maine 96-62 to open the 2024-25 season. Flagg finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes before checking out with 3:28 remaining while battling cramps.

The Maine native didn't get his first basket from the floor until 6:25 remained in the first half. But his command for the game was on display early as Flagg assisted on two of Duke's first three buckets. With fellow freshman Kon Knueppel on fire with 13 points in the first seven minutes, Flagg took on a complimentary role for much of the first half.

But Flagg's ability to impact the game without the ball in his hands is part of the allure that makes him the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Here is more from his debut:

You gotta see this



With Duke leading just 35-27 and under four minutes remaining in the first half, Flagg offered a glimpse of the highlight-reel capability that helped make him the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2024. Operating on the right wing, Flagg beat a Maine defender off the dribble, hit the paint and then exploded for a vicious right-handed dunk. The play ignited the Cameron Crazies and offered a glimpse of the electric potential that Flagg brings.

Key stat

Flagg made 6 of 6 free throws, which was a great sign considering how much time he's likely to spend at the charity stripe this season.

Giving out a grade

Flagg looked comfortable and in command, even during a slow offensive start. The Blue Devils were +27 with him on the floor, and he passed the eye test in his first game against a Division I opponent after a couple of exhibitions against lower-tier foes. Flagg rarely forced looks on offense, but he did finish just 6 of 15 shooting. Flagg's 0 for 4 mark from beyond the arc was the biggest drag on his grade. Overall, though, it was a good start. Grade: B+

Up next

Duke returns to action Friday at 6 p.m. ET when the Blue Devils welcome Army to Cameron Indoor Stadium. It will be the final tune-up before a Nov. 12 showdown vs. Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic.

Early flash from Flagg in preseason blowout

Flagg had a nice and-one finish in the first minute of Duke's 103-47 exhibition beatdown of Arizona State. He added a couple of free throws shortly thereafter while accounting for four of his team's six points. From there, it was mostly a quiet day for Flagg as the Blue Devils steamrolled the Sun Devils. He finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists on 3 of 9 shooting in 21 minutes. Flagg logged just five minutes in the second half as the Blue Devils played their reserves ample minutes.

"I thought he just impacted the game in a lot of ways," Scheyer said. "Of course, his numbers aren't going to wow you or anything. I didn't put him back in the game, so that's part of it. He has this 'it' factor that you can't explain, where he just makes everyone around him better. His unselfishness, when your best player is not searching for stats it has such an amazing impact on the rest of your team. That's what he does. He guards whoever you ask him to. He's pushing the break, the ball flowed through his hands. I thought he had a good game and, still, he's got a lot more in him."

Flagg shines in exhibition debut

Flagg logged an efficient 24 minutes in Duke's 107-56 exhibition win over Division II Lincoln (PA) on Oct. 19. He led the Blue Devils in points (22), assists (6) and blocks (4). While the competition was lacking relative to what Flagg will see throughout the regular season, it was an encouraging first glimpse at his versatility.

Here's what head coach Jon Scheyer had to say about Flagg's defensive performance in the game, via The Devils Den: "He has great instincts, obviously, with how hard he plays. And then, you add in his feel, he's going to make some special plays. Today, he had four blocks. I think he can even add in some steals, preferably next time going forward. But I thought it was good for him. I thought he was himself. I thought even for 'Coop,' he can rebound more. There's so much there for him. And I thought it was great for him to get a feel today.

Flagg earns No. 3 spot Top 100 and 1 list

CBS Sports published its list of the top 100 and 1 players in college basketball entering the new season. Flagg registered at No. 3 on the list, trailing only Mark Sears of Alabama and RJ Davis of North Carolina. Here's what senior writer Gary Parrish had to say about Flagg:

"Any time the consensus top-ranked high school player in the country, who also doubles as the projected No. 1 overall pick in the next NBA Draft, enrolls at Duke, the eyes of the sport will focus on Cameron Indoor Stadium, which is exactly what's happened this preseason. Will Flagg live up to expectations and become the youngest Wooden Award winner in college basketball history while helping Jon Scheyer advance to his first Final Four as a coach?

"As always, we'll see. But there's no doubting that the 6-9 forward from Maine is a generational talent who can and does impact winning in a variety of ways — from scoring to rebounding to passing and guarding. There's real substance behind the hype. His first high-profile game will be Nov. 12 against Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Atlanta."

College basketball rankings: The Top 100 and 1 best players entering the 2024-25 season Kyle Boone

Behind the scenes at Duke

Matt Norlander went behind the scenes with Duke during preseason practice. "Get ready, because Duke is probably going to be The Biggest Deal in College Basketball again, potentially reaching the stratospheric levels of Zion Williamson and company in 2018-19," Norlander wrote. "Whether the Blue Devils are the best team, top-10 good or an inconsistent curiosity, coach Jon Scheyer knows this season is going to be evaluated and adjudicated more intensely than his first two.

"The reason for that is obvious. Cooper Flagg."

Cooper Flagg hype sets tone for Jon Scheyer's most critical Duke season yet: An inside look at the Blue Devils Matt Norlander

Cooper Flagg named CBS Sports preseason Freshman of the Year

Cooper Flagg was unanimously voted CBS Sports preseason Freshman of the Year and was the only freshman named to the CBS Sports 2024-25 Preseason All-America First Team. Here's what Cameron Salerno had to say about Flagg's lofty preseason accolades:

"Flagg has generated the hype of being the top-ranked prospect in his respective recruiting class because of his unique skill set that will translate to the college level and make him one of the most dominant players at just 17 years old. Flagg will be surrounded by a veteran Duke squad with national championship expectations in Year 3 of the Jon Scheyer era. No pressure, kid."