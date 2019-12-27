Coppin St. vs. Mount St. Mary's odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 27 from proven model

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will take on the Coppin State Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Knott Arena. Mount St. Mary's is 3-9 overall and 2-2 at home, while Coppin State is 4-9 overall and 3-8 on the road. The Mountaineers are trying to halt a four-game losing streak. They have scored 48 points in two of their past three games. The Eagles have lost three straight games and four of their past five. The Mountaineers are favored by five-points in the latest Mount St. Mary's vs. Coppin State odds, while the over-under is set at 137. Before entering any Coppin State vs. Mount St. Mary's picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The contest between Mount St. Mary's and Navy last Friday was not particularly close, with the Mountaineers falling 59-48. Mount St. Mary's did not have a single player score in double figures. Damian Chong Qui missed seven of eight shots from the field. Jalen Gibbs, who leads the team in scoring with 11.6 points per game, was held to just three points. He has not reached the 10 point mark in three of his past four games.

Meanwhile, Coppin State took a serious blow against Miami (Fla.) on Saturday, losing 91-60. One thing holding Coppin State back was the mediocre play of Andrew Robinson; he played for 25 minutes but finished with just seven points on 1-for-12 shooting. Koby Thomas did register a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Leading scorer Kamar McKnight missed the game because of a hip injury.

