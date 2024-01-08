Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 4-9, Coppin State 1-14

What to Know

After five games on the road, Coppin State is heading back home. The Coppin State Eagles and the Md.-E. Shore Hawks will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Physical Education Complex. Coppin State comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 54 points in their last five games, a trend the team is of course eager to reverse.

Last Saturday, the Eagles didn't have quite enough to beat the Hornets and fell 55-53.

Md.-E. Shore fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They escaped with a win on Saturday against the Bears by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74.

The Eagles bumped their record down to 1-14 with that defeat, which was their 11th straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 51.9 points per game. As for the Hawks, their win bumped their record up to 4-9.

Coppin State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 16th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-8 against the spread).

Coppin State suffered a grim 78-57 defeat to Md.-E. Shore when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can Coppin State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Md.-E. Shore is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

Series History

Md.-E. Shore has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.