Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: Morgan State 4-14, Coppin State 2-14

How To Watch

What to Know

After both having extra time off, the Morgan State Bears and the Coppin State Eagles will shake off the cobwebs and face off against one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Physical Education Complex Arena. Morgan State is hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

Two weeks ago, the Bears came up short against the Hornets and fell 78-66.

Coppin State can finally bid farewell to their seven-game losing streak thanks to their game two weeks ago. They skirted past the Hawks 58-55.

The Bears' defeat dropped their record down to 4-14. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 2-14.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Morgan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4 rebounds per game. Given Morgan State's sizeable advantage in that area, Coppin State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Morgan State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Morgan State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

Series History

Morgan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.