Who's Playing
Morgan State Bears @ Coppin State Eagles
Current Records: Morgan State 4-14, Coppin State 2-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
After both having extra time off, the Morgan State Bears and the Coppin State Eagles will shake off the cobwebs and face off against one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Physical Education Complex Arena. Morgan State is hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.
Two weeks ago, the Bears came up short against the Hornets and fell 78-66.
Coppin State can finally bid farewell to their seven-game losing streak thanks to their game two weeks ago. They skirted past the Hawks 58-55.
The Bears' defeat dropped their record down to 4-14. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 2-14.
Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Morgan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4 rebounds per game. Given Morgan State's sizeable advantage in that area, Coppin State will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking ahead, Morgan State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.
Odds
Morgan State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 134 points.
Series History
Morgan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.
- Mar 02, 2023 - Coppin State 77 vs. Morgan State 65
- Jan 14, 2023 - Morgan State 83 vs. Coppin State 66
- Mar 03, 2022 - Morgan State 63 vs. Coppin State 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - Coppin State 79 vs. Morgan State 76
- Mar 12, 2021 - Morgan State 82 vs. Coppin State 61
- Feb 02, 2021 - Morgan State 95 vs. Coppin State 82
- Jan 30, 2021 - Morgan State 79 vs. Coppin State 76
- Jan 17, 2021 - Coppin State 89 vs. Morgan State 79
- Jan 16, 2021 - Morgan State 92 vs. Coppin State 72
- Feb 29, 2020 - Coppin State 72 vs. Morgan State 65