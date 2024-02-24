Who's Playing
Norfolk State Spartans @ Coppin State Eagles
Current Records: Norfolk State 16-9, Coppin State 2-21
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
What to Know
Norfolk State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Coppin State Eagles will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Physical Education Complex Arena. Coppin State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Norfolk State, who comes in off a win.
On Monday, the Spartans beat the Eagles 80-74.
Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight loss. They fell 75-67 to the Hawks.
The Spartans pushed their record up to 16-9 with that win, which was their 11th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.9 points per game. As for the Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 14 of their last 15 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-21 record this season.
Norfolk State beat the Eagles 68-58 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Norfolk State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Norfolk State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Norfolk State 68 vs. Coppin State 58
- Mar 09, 2023 - Norfolk State 73 vs. Coppin State 56
- Feb 20, 2023 - Coppin State 69 vs. Norfolk State 62
- Jan 21, 2023 - Norfolk State 96 vs. Coppin State 65
- Mar 12, 2022 - Norfolk State 72 vs. Coppin State 57
- Feb 19, 2022 - Norfolk State 89 vs. Coppin State 59
- Jan 22, 2022 - Norfolk State 84 vs. Coppin State 77
- Feb 08, 2021 - Coppin State 74 vs. Norfolk State 64
- Feb 07, 2021 - Norfolk State 84 vs. Coppin State 72
- Jan 24, 2021 - Coppin State 81 vs. Norfolk State 77