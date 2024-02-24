Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: Norfolk State 16-9, Coppin State 2-21

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Norfolk State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Coppin State Eagles will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Physical Education Complex Arena. Coppin State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Norfolk State, who comes in off a win.

On Monday, the Spartans beat the Eagles 80-74.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight loss. They fell 75-67 to the Hawks.

The Spartans pushed their record up to 16-9 with that win, which was their 11th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.9 points per game. As for the Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 14 of their last 15 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-21 record this season.

Norfolk State beat the Eagles 68-58 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Norfolk State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Norfolk State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.