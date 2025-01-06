Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: SC State 7-9, Coppin State 2-13

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

SC State is 8-2 against Coppin State since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The SC State Bulldogs will be staying on the road to face off against the Coppin State Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET at Physical Education Complex Arena. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.7 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, SC State was able to grind out a solid victory over Morgan State, taking the game 86-72.

Meanwhile, Coppin State hadn't done well against NC Central recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Coppin State skirted past NC Central 63-61.

SC State's win bumped their record up to 7-9. As for Coppin State, their victory bumped their record up to 2-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: SC State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 55.8. The only thing between SC State and another offensive beatdown is Coppin State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Not only did both teams in this Monday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, SC State shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 10.5 points. This contest will be Coppin State's 16th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-9 against the spread).

Odds

SC State is a big 10.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SC State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.