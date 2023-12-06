Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: Wagner 3-4, Coppin State 1-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Coppin State will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Wagner Seahawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Coppin State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Sunday.

After soaring to 89 points the game before, Coppin State faltered in their match. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 75-52 walloping at the hands of the Midshipmen. Coppin State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks escaped with a win on Saturday against the Seawolves by the margin of a single free throw, 60-59. The win was just what Wagner needed coming off of a 86-52 defeat in their prior contest.

The last time the Eagles won on the road was back last Sunday. Having now lost six straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 1-8. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 53.0 points per game. As for the Seahawks, their win bumped their record up to 3-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coppin State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 27.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wagner struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Wagner is a solid 6-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 121 points.

