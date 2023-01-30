Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Coppin State

Current Records: Delaware State 3-16; Coppin State 6-17

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets haven't won a matchup against the Coppin State Eagles since Feb. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Delaware State and Coppin State will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Physical Education Complex. The Hornets will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Morgan State Bears typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Delaware State proved too difficult a challenge. Delaware State skirted past Morgan State 64-62.

Meanwhile, the game between Coppin State and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Coppin State falling 94-75 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Delaware State is expected to lose this next one by 6. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Delaware State is now 3-16 while Coppin State sits at 6-17. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hornets are third worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.2 on average. The Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 363rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 86.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Coppin State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Delaware State.