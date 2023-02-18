Who's Playing

Howard @ Coppin State

Current Records: Howard 16-10; Coppin State 6-20

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Coppin State and the Howard Bison will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Physical Education Complex. Howard will be strutting in after a victory while Coppin State will be stumbling in from a loss.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 85-52, which was the final score in Coppin State's tilt against the North Carolina Central Eagles on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Bison proved too difficult a challenge. Howard walked away with a 78-69 win.

Coppin State is now 6-20 while Howard sits at 16-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Coppin State is 10th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15 on average. To make matters even worse for Coppin State, Howard ranks 23rd in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Series History

Coppin State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Howard.