Who's Playing

Howard @ Coppin State

Current Records: Howard 16-10; Coppin State 6-20

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Coppin State and the Howard Bison will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Physical Education Complex. Howard will be strutting in after a win while Coppin State will be stumbling in from a loss.

There's no need to mince words: Coppin State lost to the North Carolina Central Eagles on Monday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 85-52.

Meanwhile, the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Bison proved too difficult a challenge. Howard netted a 78-69 victory.

Coppin State is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past eight games.

Coppin State is now 6-20 while Howard sits at 16-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Coppin State is 10th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15 on average. To make matters even worse for Coppin State, the Bison enter the matchup with 16.2 takeaways on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in Howard's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a solid 6-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Coppin State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Howard.