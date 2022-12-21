Who's Playing

James Madison @ Coppin State

Current Records: James Madison 9-3; Coppin State 4-9

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles will be returning home after a nine-game road trip. They will take on the James Madison Dukes in a holiday battle at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday at Physical Education Complex. James Madison will be strutting in after a victory while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Coppin State received a tough blow last week as they fell 83-71 to the George Washington Colonials. Guard Sam Sessoms put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Dukes were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They took their matchup at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 115-79 win over the LIU Sharks.

The Eagles are now 4-9 while James Madison sits at 9-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Coppin State is 362nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 85.9 on average. The Dukes' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 92.6 points per game on average, which is the best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Coppin State and James Madison both have one win in their last two games.