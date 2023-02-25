Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Coppin State

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 15-11; Coppin State 7-21

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and are hoping to record their first win since March 5 of 2020. Coppin State and Maryland-Eastern Shore will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Physical Education Complex. Coppin State will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Coppin State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Norfolk State Spartans on Monday, winning 69-62.

Meanwhile, Maryland-Eastern Shore was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 68-63 to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Coppin State is now 7-21 while Maryland-Eastern Shore sits at 15-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Coppin State is 12th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Coppin State, Maryland-Eastern Shore enters the matchup with 18.6 takeaways on average, good for second best in college basketball.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maryland-Eastern Shore have won five out of their last nine games against Coppin State.

  • Jan 28, 2023 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 94 vs. Coppin State 75
  • Feb 26, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 70 vs. Coppin State 50
  • Jan 29, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 64 vs. Coppin State 61
  • Mar 05, 2020 - Coppin State 63 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 60
  • Feb 10, 2020 - Coppin State 68 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 67
  • Feb 16, 2019 - Coppin State 58 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 55
  • Jan 29, 2018 - Coppin State 71 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 68
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 78 vs. Coppin State 57
  • Jan 30, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 83 vs. Coppin State 81