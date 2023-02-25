Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Coppin State

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 15-11; Coppin State 7-21

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and are hoping to record their first win since March 5 of 2020. Coppin State and Maryland-Eastern Shore will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Physical Education Complex. Coppin State will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Coppin State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Norfolk State Spartans on Monday, winning 69-62.

Meanwhile, Maryland-Eastern Shore was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 68-63 to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Coppin State is now 7-21 while Maryland-Eastern Shore sits at 15-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Coppin State is 12th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Coppin State, Maryland-Eastern Shore enters the matchup with 18.6 takeaways on average, good for second best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maryland-Eastern Shore have won five out of their last nine games against Coppin State.