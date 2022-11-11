Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Coppin State

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 0-1; Coppin State 0-2

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Physical Education Complex. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The Eagles came up short against the Georgetown Hoyas on Tuesday, falling 99-89. A silver lining for Coppin State was the play of Justin Steers, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 76-58 to the West Virginia Mountaineers. The top scorer for Mount St. Mary's was Jalen Benjamin (18 points).

Coppin State is now 0-2 while Mount St. Mary's sits at 0-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles are eighth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.7 on average. Mount St. Mary's experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 32nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Mount St. Mary's have won all of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last eight years.