Cops called when man gets in Kansas' basketball dorm to give 'free-throw advice'
Police didn't find the fan who showed up repeatedly to the players' dorm
A fan apparently frustrated with the free-throw shooting of Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike took action on Wednesday
According to Yahoo Sports, the unidentified man showed up at the Kansas men's basketball dorm offering "free-throw advice" before police were called to address the issue. He was reportedly spotted multiple times during the day wearing a red and blue windbreaker.
Azubuike went 0-for-6 from the free-throw line on Tuesday in the Jayhawks' 85-80 loss to Oklahoma, and his lackluster performance from the charity stripe down the stretch all but paved the way for a late Sooners comeback down the stretch.
The unidentified man was not found by police upon their arrival, but given his disappearance at the scene, it's unclear if he got a chance to get the message across.
Earlier this week, Azubuike admitted he was open to trying under-handed free throws if it were to improve his efficiency.
-
Thursday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
The Boilermakers, No. 4 in Thursday's Top 25 (and 1), nipped the No. 24 Wolverines earlier...
-
Booth injury will test Villanova's depth
The title-game hero is out indefinitely with a broken hand
-
Marquette driven by 5-11 backcourt duo
Marquette's backcourt leads an all-out 3-point assault
-
Podcast: Trae's shots vs. KU, Cal's at K
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the latest in college basketball
-
Xavier vs. Marquette odds, expert picks
Stephen Oh is on a college basketball heater and just locked in his picks for Xavier vs. M...
-
Grayson Allen, why so quiet?
Duke has been really good as Grayson Allen has managed to move away from his former self
Add a Comment