Cops called when man gets in Kansas' basketball dorm to give 'free-throw advice'

A fan apparently frustrated with the free-throw shooting of Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike took action on Wednesday

According to Yahoo Sports, the unidentified man showed up at the Kansas men's basketball dorm offering "free-throw advice" before police were called to address the issue. He was reportedly spotted multiple times during the day wearing a red and blue windbreaker.

Azubuike went 0-for-6 from the free-throw line on Tuesday in the Jayhawks' 85-80 loss to Oklahoma, and his lackluster performance from the charity stripe down the stretch all but paved the way for a late Sooners comeback down the stretch.

The unidentified man was not found by police upon their arrival, but given his disappearance at the scene, it's unclear if he got a chance to get the message across.

Earlier this week, Azubuike admitted he was open to trying under-handed free throws if it were to improve his efficiency.