Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Dartmouth 8-9, Cornell 11-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena -- Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ivy matchup on schedule as the Cornell Big Red and the Dartmouth Big Green are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Newman Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Saturday, Cornell was able to grind out a solid victory over Princeton, taking the game 85-76.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth hadn't done well against Brown recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Dartmouth slipped by Brown 84-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Cornell's win was their sixth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 11-6. As for Dartmouth, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's matchup: Cornell has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Dartmouth struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cornell was able to grind out a solid win over Dartmouth in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 89-80. Will Cornell repeat their success, or does Dartmouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cornell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.