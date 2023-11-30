Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Cornell and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Cornell is up 48-46 over Monmouth.

If Cornell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-1 in no time. On the other hand, Monmouth will have to make due with a 4-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Cornell Big Red at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. Monmouth might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up nine turnovers on Sunday.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Monmouth found out the hard way. They took a 76-61 bruising from the Quakers.

Meanwhile, the Big Red beat the Wolverines 74-61 last Monday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Cornell.

The Hawks' victory bumped their season record to 4-3 while the Quakers' loss dropped theirs to 5-3.

Monmouth will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the 11.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, keep Monmouth in mind: they have a solid 5-2 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Monmouth have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cornell struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Monmouth has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cornell.