Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Penn 9-7, Cornell 11-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Penn is 8-2 against Cornell since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Newman Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27% better than the opposition, a fact Penn proved last Saturday. They blew past the Big Green, posting a 80-51 win at home. The victory was just what Penn needed coming off of a 88-68 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Cornell and Columbia didn't disappoint and broke past the 168.5 point over/under on Tuesday. The Big Red came out on top against the Lions by a score of 91-79. The victory was just what Cornell needed coming off of a 98-79 defeat in their prior game.

The Quakers' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.3 points per game. As for the Big Red, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Penn and Cornell are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Penn hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Cornell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Penn is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Penn's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-2 record against the spread vs Cornell over their last eight matchups.

Odds

Cornell is a big 8.5-point favorite against Penn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Big Red as a 8-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

Penn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cornell.