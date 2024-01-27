Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Cornell Big Red

Current Records: Princeton 15-1, Cornell 14-3

What to Know

Cornell will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Cornell Big Red and the Princeton Tigers will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Newman Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Cornell comes in on four and Princeton on six.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact Cornell proved on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Express 105-49 at home. That 56 points margin sets a new team best for Cornell this season.

Meanwhile, the Tigers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Lions on Saturday, taking the game 70-62.

The Big Red pushed their record up to 14-3 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.7 points per game. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 15-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Cornell and Princeton are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cornell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.4 points per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Cornell came up short against Princeton when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 89-82. Will Cornell have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Princeton is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Cornell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

Series History

Princeton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cornell.