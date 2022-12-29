Who's Playing

Binghamton @ Cornell

Current Records: Binghamton 4-8; Cornell 9-3

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red and the Binghamton Bearcats will round out the year against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. The Big Red are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Cornell was expected to lose against the Colgate Raiders last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Cornell in a 91-80 win over Colgate.

Meanwhile, Binghamton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Wednesday as they fell 73-67 to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Cornell's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Binghamton's defeat dropped them down to 4-8. We'll see if Cornell can repeat their recent success or if the Bearcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cornell won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.