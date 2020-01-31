Cornell vs. Brown odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 31 predictions from proven model

An Ivy League battle is on tap between the Brown Bears and the Cornell Big Red at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Brown is 7-8 overall and 6-2 at home, while Cornell is 4-11 overall and 0-9 on the road. Cornell has won three of its past four games. Brown has lost five of his past seven games. The Bears are favored by seven points in the latest Brown vs. Cornell odds, while the over-under is set at 135.5. Before entering any Cornell vs. Brown picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cornell vs. Brown spread: Bears -7

Cornell vs. Brown over-under: 135.5 points

Cornell vs. Brown money line: Brown -351, Cornell 276

What you need to know about Brown

The Bears fell 73-62 at home to Yale last week, Brandon Anderson led Brown with 20 points. Tamenang Choh added 12 points and had 11 rebounds. Anderson leads Brown in scoring at 19.2 points per game. Choh leads the team in rebounds with 8.3 per game. He has 20 in his last two outings.

What you need to know about Cornell

Cornell didn't have too much trouble with Columbia at home on Saturday as it won 62-50. The Big Red have bounced back from a 10-game losing streak and a 1-11 start to win three of four games in January. Jimmy Boeheim paved the way to victory with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Terrance McBride added 13 points and eight rebounds. Boeheim leads the team in scoring at 18.6 points per game, and in rebounding with 6.3 per game.

