Who's Playing

Canisius @ Cornell

Current Records: Canisius 1-2; Cornell 3-1

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Cornell Big Red at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. Cornell should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Golden Griffins will be looking to right the ship.

Canisius was just a bucket short of a win this past Wednesday and fell 58-57 to the Cleveland State Vikings. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Canisius had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, everything went Cornell's way against the Ithaca Bombers this past Friday as they made off with an 83-61 victory.

Canisius is now 1-2 while the Big Red sit at 3-1. Cornell is 2-0 after wins this year, and the Golden Griffins are 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

Series History

Cornell won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.