Who's Playing

Columbia @ Cornell

Current Records: Columbia 7-21; Cornell 16-10

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red and the Columbia Lions are set to square off in an Ivy matchup at 2 p.m. ET March 4 at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Cornell ended up a good deal behind the Yale Bulldogs when they played on Saturday, losing 76-58.

Meanwhile, Columbia received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 84-73 to the Brown Bears.

The Big Red are the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Cornell is now 16-10 while Columbia sits at 7-21. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cornell has allowed their opponents to shoot 47% from the floor on average, which is the seventh highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Big Red are a big 15-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Big Red as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cornell have won all of the games they've played against Columbia in the last three years.