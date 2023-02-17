Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Cornell

Current Records: Dartmouth 9-15; Cornell 15-8

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Big Green and the Cornell Big Red will face off in an Ivy battle at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. Dartmouth should still be riding high after a win, while Cornell will be looking to right the ship.

Dartmouth netted an 83-76 victory over the Princeton Tigers this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Cornell and the Brown Bears this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Cornell falling 80-66.

Dartmouth's win brought them up to 9-15 while the Big Red's loss pulled them down to 15-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Big Green have allowed their opponents an average of 8.3 steals per game, the 356th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Dartmouth, Cornell ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.6 on average. In other words, Dartmouth will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cornell have won two out of their last three games against Dartmouth.