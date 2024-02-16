The Cornell Big Red (17-4) will try to bounce back from a narrow loss at Yale when they face the Harvard Crimson (12-8) on Friday night. Cornell had its seven-game winning streak snapped in an 80-78 loss to Yale on Saturday in a meeting between teams who were previously unbeaten in Ivy League play. The Big Red will try to take care of business before facing Yale in a rematch next Friday. Harvard has won two of its last three games, including a 77-59 win over Dartmouth on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Newman Arena. Cornell is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Cornell vs. Harvard odds, while the over/under is 156 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Harvard vs. Cornell picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 season on a 131-88 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 24-12 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Harvard-Cornell. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Cornell vs. Harvard spread: Cornell -8.5

Cornell vs. Harvard over/under: 156 points

Cornell vs. Harvard money line: Cornell -412, Harvard +320

Cornell vs. Harvard picks: See picks here

Why Cornell can cover

Cornell has been one of the top mid-major teams in college basketball this season, entering this contest with an impressive 17-4 record. The Big Red had their seven-game winning streak snapped in a two-point loss at Yale on Saturday, but they covered the spread as 7-point underdogs. Chris Manon scored a team-high 22 points, while Nazir Williams added 17 points.

The Big Red were previously unbeaten in Ivy League play, and they will get to host Yale in a rematch one week from now. Manon, a senior guard, leads Cornell with 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, while Williams (10.9) and Isaiah Gray (10.6) are both double-digit scorers as well. Cornell has won eight straight home games, and Harvard has only covered the spread three times in its last 14 games.

Why Harvard can cover

Harvard has dominated this head-to-head series in recent years, winning 11 of the last 15 head-to-head meetings. The Crimson have also covered the spread in five of the last seven matchups between these teams. They have won two of their last three games this season, beating Columbia and Dartmouth at home.

The Crimson cruised to a 77-59 win over Dartmouth on Saturday, covering the 10.5-point spread in a game that they led by 13 points at halftime. Freshman guard Malik Mack leads Harvard with 18.7 points, 4.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game, while sophomore forward Chisom Okpara is adding 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. Harvard has covered the spread in 12 of its last 18 road games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cornell vs. Harvard picks

The model has simulated Harvard vs. Cornell 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cornell vs. Harvard, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 131-88 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.