Who's Playing

Yale @ Cornell

Current Records: Yale 11-5; Cornell 12-4

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Yale Bulldogs at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 13 at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with Yale winning the first 96-69 at home and the Big Red taking the second 71-65.

Cornell entered their matchup against the Princeton Tigers on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Cornell fell to Princeton 75-68.

Meanwhile, Yale narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Harvard Crimson 58-54.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Cornell is expected to win a tight contest Friday. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Big Red are now 12-4 while the Bulldogs sit at 11-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cornell enters the game with 83.3 points per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. But Yale ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58.3 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall -- Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Big Red are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Big Red as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cornell and Yale both have one win in their last two games.