Coronavirus update: Official who worked Colonial Athletic Association Tournament tests positive

The Colonial Athletic Association announced Thursday that an official who worked the league's tournament has tested positive for coronavirus. The tournament was Saturday-Tuesday and Hofstra beat Northeastern 70-61 in the championship game, which was played at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

"The official did not exhibit symptoms of the virus until 72 hours after the game he worked, but out of an abundance of caution the conference has made the involved institutions and tournament personnel aware of the situation so they can take proper precautionary measures," read a statement from the league.

Hofstra was set to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001 until the NCAA announced the cancellation of the tournament on Thursday. The Hempstead, New York, university is planning to move its classes online starting when its spring break concludes on March 23. The school's spring break would have covered the week during which the Pride would have played its first-round NCAA Tournament game.

Hofstra was a No. 14 seed in Jerry Palm's final Bracketology posted Thursday.

"It's euphoric," Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich said during the CAA trophy presentation. "It's just euphoric. I'm just so happy for our great university. It's a fabulous place with unbelievable people and they deserve a winner. We were able to bring them one."

But there will be no continuing of Hofstra's journey this season. As news of the NCAA Tournament's cancellation came out Thursday afternoon along with the revelation that one of the officials from the CAA Tournament tested positive for coronavirus, the Hofstra' men's basketball Twitter account published a one-character message. It was an emoji with a single tear streaming down its face.