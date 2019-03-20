Could college basketball players sit out postseason games like college football players do?

The surge of players sitting out college football's bowl games has become a huge topic of conversation in the sports world, and it looks like it's bleeding into other sports. College basketball players are starting to hop on the trend of sitting out meaningless postseason games as well. Just look at the NIT.

Granted, college basketball is different than football in that the postseason is meaningful for a lot more teams. Also, the NIT is considered the little brother of March Madness. Arkansas' Daniel Gafford is treating it as such, opting to sit out of the tournament, as is Indiana's Romeo Langford. The latter sat out of the Hoosiers' first NIT game with an injured back that he may also be nursing.

On Wednesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss sitting out of meaningless postseason games and the repercussions of doing so. While it makes perfect sense in football due to the number of meaningless games and the physical nature of the sport, basketball is a bit different. Bell said that he understand why players do it, but Kanell does not agree.

