Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Central Michigan 3-5, Creighton 7-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 2

What to Know

After four games on the road, Creighton is heading back home. They will take on the Central Michigan Chippewas at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Creighton has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 23 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Cornhuskers 89-60 on the road. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Creighton did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Creighton to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ryan Kalkbrenner, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds. Baylor Scheierman was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Chippewas didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Beacons on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 71-67 win. The win was just what Central Michigan needed coming off of a 88-61 defeat in their prior contest.

Among those leading the charge was Derrick Butler, who scored 24 points along with 6 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Bluejays to 7-1 and the Cornhuskers to 7-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Creighton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Central Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.