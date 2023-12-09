Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Central Michigan 3-5, Creighton 7-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

Creighton will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Central Michigan Chippewas at 2:00 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha. Creighton will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Creighton has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 23 points or more this season. They took their game on the road on Sunday with ease, bagging a 89-60 win over the Cornhuskers. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Creighton did.

Creighton's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ryan Kalkbrenner, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Baylor Scheierman, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Chippewas beat the Beacons 71-67 on Wednesday. The victory was just what Central Michigan needed coming off of a 88-61 loss in their prior matchup.

Derrick Butler was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 24 points along with 6 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Bluejays to 7-1 and the Cornhuskers to 7-1.

Creighton and Central Michigan pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As mentioned, Creighton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 31.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Creighton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Central Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 30.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.