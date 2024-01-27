Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: DePaul 3-16, Creighton 15-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Creighton is 10-0 against DePaul since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha. The timing is sure in Creighton's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while DePaul has not had much luck on the away from home, with 17 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Creighton proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Musketeers by a score of 85-78.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Creighton to victory, but perhaps none more so than Trey Alexander, who scored 27 points along with nine rebounds. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him. Baylor Scheierman was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.

Meanwhile, the Blue Demons couldn't handle the Golden Eagles on Wednesday and fell 86-73. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for DePaul in their matchups with Marquette: they've now lost three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Jalen Terry, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 3 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Jeremiah Oden, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds.

The Bluejays have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season. As for the Blue Demons, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-16 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Creighton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 29.8 rebounds per game. Given Creighton's sizeable advantage in that area, DePaul will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Creighton against DePaul in their previous matchup on January 9th as the squad secured a 84-58 win. Will Creighton repeat their success, or does DePaul have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Creighton has won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last 5 years.