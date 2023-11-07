Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Florida A&M 0-0, Creighton 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.11

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays will host the Florida A&M Rattlers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at CHI Health Center Omaha.

A deciding factor in this game could be assists, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. Creighton finished last season ranked 24th in the nation in assists, having averaged 15.8 per game. Florida A&M, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 358th with 9.7 per game.

Looking back to last season, Creighton finished on the right side of .500 (20-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Florida A&M finished with a dismal 7-22 record.

Looking forward to Tuesday, the game looks promising for Creighton, as the team is favored by a full 33.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-15 record against the spread.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 33-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.