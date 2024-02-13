Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Georgetown 8-15, Creighton 17-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.99

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Creighton. They and the Georgetown Hoyas will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Georgetown took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Creighton, who comes in off a win.

Xavier typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Creighton proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 78-71 win over the Musketeers.

Creighton can attribute much of their success to Ryan Kalkbrenner, who scored 28 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks. Kalkbrenner is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played. Baylor Scheierman was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgetown's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 89-64 walloping at the hands of the Huskies. Georgetown has struggled against the Huskies recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Georgetown's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dontrez Styles, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds and two blocks. Styles is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

The Bluejays' win bumped their record up to 17-7. As for the Hoyas, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 11 of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Creighton just can't miss this season, having made 48.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Georgetown, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their shots this season. Given Creighton's sizable advantage in that area, the Hoyas will need to find a way to close that gap.

Creighton strolled past the Hoyas in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 77-60. Will Creighton repeat their success, or do the Hoyas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Creighton is a big 18.5-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Creighton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.