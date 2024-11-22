Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Nebraska 3-1, Creighton 4-0

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Nebraska is 2-7 against Creighton since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Nebraska Cornhuskers will head out to face off against the Creighton Bluejays at 8:00 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Cornhuskers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

Nebraska will head into Sunday's match out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Sunday after a huge 26-point win in their prior game. They fell just short of Saint Mary's by a score of 77-74. The loss was the Cornhuskers' first of the season.

Nebraska's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Brice Williams, who went 8 for 12 en route to 28 points, and Berke Buyuktuncel, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds and three steals.

Nebraska struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Creighton came tearing into Saturday's contest with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 24.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They put the hurt on the Roos with a sharp 79-56 victory. The Bluejays have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 23 points or more this season.

Creighton's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jamiya Neal, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ryan Kalkbrenner, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Having lost for the first time this season, Nebraska fell to 3-1. As for Creighton, their victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Nebraska has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Nebraska was pulverized by Creighton 89-60 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Can Nebraska avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Creighton is a big 10.5-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Creighton has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Nebraska.