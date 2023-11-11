Who's Playing

Northern Dak. St. Bison @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Northern Dak. St. 2-0, Creighton 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Creighton Bluejays will be playing at home against the Northern Dak. St. Bison at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Creighton entered their contest on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 105-54 victory over the Rattlers. With Creighton ahead 56-27 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Creighton relied on the efforts of Steven Ashworth, who earned 17 points, and Trey Alexander, who earned 20 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Baylor Scheierman, who earned 15 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 13 to 2 on the offensive boards, a fact Northern Dak. St. proved on Wednesday. They claimed a resounding 93-66 win over the Lancers at home. The win made it back-to-back wins for Northern Dak. St.

Their wins bumped the Bluejays to 1-0 and the Bison to 2-0.

Creighton took their victory against Northern Dak. St. in their previous meeting back in November of 2021 by a conclusive 80-55. Will Creighton repeat their success, or does Northern Dak. St. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Creighton has won both of the games they've played against Northern Dak. St. in the last 3 years.