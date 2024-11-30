Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Notre Dame 4-3, Creighton 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Creighton Bluejays at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Fighting Irish are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.4 points per game this season.

Notre Dame is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 133.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 65-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of Houston on Thursday. The matchup marked the Fighting Irish's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Creighton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell to Texas A&M 77-73.

Pop Isaacs put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 25 points along with six assists. That was a full 34.2% of Creighton's points, marking the third time in a row he's had more than a third of the team's points. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Kalkbrenner, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds.

Notre Dame's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Creighton, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 4-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Notre Dame hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.